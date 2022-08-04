Small Trans Library to host first ever Summer School event series

In just over a week’s time, the Small Trans Library will be launching its first-of-its-kind Summer School! The school will consist of a weeklong series of events, workshops and seminars aimed at building both community and political engagement with a loose overarching theme of trans history.

The Small Trans Library is a community library, mutual aid organisation, and arts and events platform based in Dublin. The aim of the Library is simple: to create a thriving, diverse, and joyful environment for trans people in Ireland and abroad. The Summer School hopes to contribute to this goal by giving attendees a space dedicated to trans learning and shared experiences.

Events will take place both online and at different locations; in-person workshops and seminars will be held at the TENI offices at Ellis Quay, while outdoor events like Trans Self Defence and the Trans Picnic will happen in green spaces across the city.

The week will cover everything from Gay Liberationist history to trans zombies and robots in literature, as well as offering participants the chance to kick ass (or not) at Trans Self Defense, or make original art in a dedicated disabled space. The week will culminate in an interview with Trans History’s pre-eminent scholar, Susan Stryker.

All events in the Small Trans Library Summer School series are completely free, but some events are ticketed due to limited space. Registration for all ticketed events can be found here. Donation tickets are optional, and all donations received will go towards funding these and other completely free community and cultural events. Donations to the library’s ongoing mutual aid fund can be made here.

The STL hopes you have a good summer, and can’t wait to see you there!

Events are taking place from August 8 until August 14, finishing the week off with a community picnic in the Iveagh Gardens.