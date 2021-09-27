Protestors gather once again at the home of Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has had protestors surround his home once again, in an incident that has been described as “disgraceful”, “shocking” and “disgusting” by members of the public who were interviewed by Dublin Live.

On Sunday, September 26, protestors carried signs, one of which displayed ‘Freedom of speech, freedom of choice’, as seen in video footage which is currently circulating on social media.

Looks like Graham Carey and associates are back outside Leo Varadkar’s house. pic.twitter.com/K5whQWlPBo — The Beacon (@TheBeaconIrl) September 26, 2021

The initial protest which took place on Sunday, September 19, has been widely criticised, facing backlash from both members of the public and politicians alike.

Many have condemned the demonstrators for infringing on the privacy of Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, and for the homophobic language which was used by protestors.

“It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all and called out for what it is,” said Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris, who also characterised the initial protest as “sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour”.

“Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels,” Minister Harris added.

“Protest is perfectly fine… but bringing it a politician or anybody’s home is simply unacceptable,” said Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond to Newstalk. He also echoed Minister Harris’ words, labelling the first protest as a “vile act of intimidation”.

Gardaí attended the protest and a spokesman released this statement:

“Gardaí were alerted to a number of protestors outside a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon Sunday 26th September, 2021 at approximately 2pm. Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident shortly before 3pm. An Garda Síochána is investigating protest activity, which occurred in Dublin 8, on 19th September 2021, to establish if any activity, during that event, amounted to a breach of the criminal law.”

Following the series of protests, which include anti-vaccine demonstrations, Gardaí are reviewing Mr Varadkar’s home security, Sunday World reports.