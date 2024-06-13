Public consultations open to inform new National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy in Ireland

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth is opening public consultations to inform the development of the next National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy. The new plan will serve as a follow-up to the one that covered 2019 to 2021, and aims to improve the quality of life and wellbeing of queer people, enabling them to participate fully in Ireland’s social, economic, cultural and political life.

In order to develop the strategy, the Department is seeking the views and inputs of local LGBTQ+ groups and individuals. There will be in-person regional consultation workshops hosted across the country, facilitated by key experts Dr Gráinne Healy and Dr Kathy Walsh, in partnership with LGBT Ireland. While any LGBTQ+ person is welcome to attend, registration is essential.

The first regional consultation will take place in Dublin on Thursday, June 13. It runs from 6pm to 9pm in the Macro Community Resource Centre, with registration available here.

The second session will take place in Amach! LGBT Galway. It will run from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, June 15; anyone interested can register here.

The next in-person consultation takes place in South Parish Community Centre, Cork on Monday, June 17. The meeting is from 6pm to 9pm and registration is available here.

Following that, the consultation will travel to Dundalk on Monday, June 24. It will take place in Outcomers from 6pm to 9pm; register here if interested.

The final in-person consultation will take place in Portlaoise on Tuesday, June 25. It will be located in Youth Work Ireland Laois from 6pm to 9pm and registration is available through this link.

There will also be an online session via Zoom happening on Tuesday, July 2, from 6pm to 9pm. This meeting will include Irish Sign Language (ISL) interpreters; register here if interested in attending.

Groups and individuals aged 18 years or older are also able to make written submissions to the consultation. The portal is open until Friday, July 5, and can be accessed at this link.

For any further information or questions about the public consultation process to inform the new National LGBTI+ Inclusion strategy in Ireland, contact [email protected].