Queer businesses call on Dublin City Council to keep streets for pedestrians

With yesterday’s announcement by Dublin City Council that the pedestrianisation of Capel St and Parliament St is to end, local queer businesses and members of the community have called on them to rethink their plans.

In a social media post, Dublin City Council shared that over 300,000 people had “experienced the traffic-free streets” but that this upcoming weekend is the “final scheduled weekend” of the pedestrianisation.

Both streets had been made traffic-free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for a “trial period” to allow outdoor service.

The responses to the social media post were overwhelmingly against the plans to end closing the streets to traffic and in favour of keeping them open for pedestrians.

Among those to respond were queer businesses on those very streets – Street 66 and Pantibar. Street 66 said, “We would like to ask Dublin City Council for the results of this trial to pedestrianise Parliament St and Capel St. Why call it a trial if you say it was a success and are now ending it without consultation with all the businesses on the streets.”

We would like to ask @DubCityCouncil for the results of this Trial to pedestrianise #parliamentstreet and #capelst.

While owner of Pantibar, Rory O’Neill shared, “This is absolutely enraging. We were told that the pedestrianisation was a six week trial. It was hugely successful. Then it was bizarrely announced the ‘trial’ was being extended for another six weeks. Then another two all hugely successful. And now this?!”

This is absolutely enraging. We were told that the pedestrianisation was a 6 week trial. It was HUGELY successful. Then it was bizarrely announced the "trial" was being extended another 6 weeks. Then another 2

ALL HUGELY SUCCESSFUL

TD Ciaran Cannon added his voice to the call, sharing, “Deeply disappointed to see @DubCityCouncil taking this decision. Really thought that we were on the cusp of a vastly better capital city, where people come before cars.”

TD Neasa Hourigan shared, “The trial has been a huge success. We cannot continually ignore the outcomes of trials and consultations that deliver answers that challenge the status quo. (Especially when the status quo is just car-mageddon over and over again) #StreetsAreForPeople”

Time will tell if the public reaction will change Dublin City Council’s plans.