Clonmel Pride Festival continues with amazing lineup planned for weekend

While the official kickoff for Clonmel Pride Festival began on August 20 with the raising of the Pride Flag by mayor Michael Murphy, this weekend sees a stunning range of must-do events for the community.

From picnics to drag shows, from live music to film screenings, there really is something for everyone to enjoy. Guidelines will be in place for all events, making sure you can enjoy yourself safely.

So what have the fabulous organisers got in store? Let’s take a look at just some of the highlights:

Friday, August 27, sees a screening of the Irish LGBTQ+ movie Dating Amber in the IMC cinema. It’s already a modern queer classic – so grab a ticket!

Saturday, August 28 is jam-packed. There’s an early morning meditation session in Dennis Burke Park with Jennie Hannigan to start your day peacefully. Midday sees a coffee and chat session, while Clonmel Pride in the Market Place will fill the afternoon with live performances.

Evening sees an unmissable event, as the fabulous drag star Tina D Parton will both perform and host the festivities, with music and entertainment provided by The Shadow Shakers, and Miss Truly Divine. The Pride team encourage all attendees to wear their rainbow colours!

Sunday, August 29, will see the festivities return to Dennis Burke Park, with a wonderful Pride Picnic (bring your own picnic!). Later that evening, there will be an Imperium live performance and music by DJ Nigel Byrne. There’s limited outdoor seating available, so get there early!

Leading up to Clonmel Pride weekend, the team will be hosting a Pride Talk each evening with LGBTQ+ people from all walks of life. You can check out the first of those now on the Tipperary Clonmel Community Pride Facebook page right here to get you in that Pride spirit.

With so much happening, make sure to keep up to date with Clonmel Pride Festival on their social media pages. Happy Pride, folks!