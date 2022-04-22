Queer Cabaret returns with a fabulous night of Broadway Belters

The sensational Queer Cabaret is back with a brilliant evening of Broadway Belters, featuring a smorgasbord of tunes from hit musicals to whet any queer drag lover’s fancy.

You can expect nothing less than a queer spectacle of high octane performances from some of Ireland’s top alt-drag acts. And best of all, they’ll be delivering the crème de la crème of Broadway hits from our favourite shows such as Chicago, Cabaret, Wicked, Legally Blonde and many more.

The cast returns to their ‘home away from home’ at Bow Lane on Dublin’s Aungier Street at 8 pm on Tuesday, April 26 for this one-night-only spectacular.

As always, the evening will be hosted by the gorgeous Avoca Reaction. You’ll be wooed by their delicious vocal talents, the perfect fit for any Broadway classic.

Joining Avoca will be a delectable selection of the best and brightest queer stars. Queen of Quarantine winner Ariana Grindr will be serving up her signature shady style of comedy along with her luscious vocals. Also, drag royalty and Queer Cabaret regular King Enda Danite will deliver a creative crafty performance, sure to make your head spin.

The show-stopping death dropping sensation Coco Chanel No. 5 will be there to steal your hearts as well as your fella. And of course, no Queer Cabaret would be complete without the one of a kind, Goblins Goblins Goblins. She’ll be bringing her own brand of wacko stand-up meets performance art in the style worthy of any Broadway stage.

If you’ve had the pleasure of witnessing the Queer Cabaret’s talents, you’ll know that this whopper cast is at the top of their game and mashing them up with the best of Broadway promises a fabulous night to remember and one NOT to be missed.



And as if that wasn’t enough to drag you through the doors, the Queer Cabaret is an inclusive night where all identities and pronouns are upheld and respected. It is not just a great night of entertainment but also a safe space to meet like-minded queer (and queer adjacent) folks.

The Queer Cabaret: Broadway Belters takes place in Bow Lane on Tuesday, April 26 at 8 pm. Tickets are priced between €12 and €15 and are available to prebook from Eventbrite with a limited number of tickets on the door on the night.