Queer Christmas market Sleigh My Name launches in Dublin this December

The Sleigh My Name Christmas market, (of course taking its name from the Destiny’s Child hit song ‘Say My Name’), will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 12pm until 5pm in Meath Street’s All My Friends pub in Dublin 8.

Beginning as all good things do, the Sleigh My Name Christmas was born out of a conversation in a bar. John Keelan, owner of All My Friends and fierce LGBTQ+ ally, asked Fintan Wall if he would be interested in putting on a Christmas market at the venue. Wall jumped at the chance, and thus, Sleigh My Name was created.

There will be a mix of queer and ally creatives showcasing their products at the market. There’s promised to be an assortment of arts, crafts and design at budget-friendly prices making perfect gifts for friends, family and even yourself this holiday season.

There will be fabulous work from artists Gabriel Marques, Gerry and the organiser himself, Fintan Wall, amongst others. WallHello is the brainchild of Fintan, who is an LGBTQ+ designer and illustrator. He also makes prints, apparel and gifts with a distinctly Irish sense of humour.

Yours truly, GCN, will also be in attendance offering a wide range of apparel to ensure that you’re the best dressed at the dinner table this Christmas. From festive jumpers to beanies, t-shirts and totes, whether you’re treating yourself or feeling generous there’s sure to be something to add to your shopping list.

On the day, All My Friends’ bar manager Clara will be providing hot ciders and mulled wine as well as having the usual full bar service running. Those in search of further refreshments will also be able to find delicious soup and toasties and even a mince pie or two if you’re lucky!

Shoppers will be privy to the musical stylings of David O’Callaghan who will be on the decks spinning tunes of the festive persuasion.

Make sure to make your way down to the Sleigh My Name Christmas market in All My Friends this Saturday from 12pm to 5 pm.