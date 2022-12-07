Queer content among this year's most popular TikTok videos in Ireland

The hugely addictive social media platform TikTok has compiled a list of the most popular videos and content creators viewed in Ireland in 2022, and queer names are shining with their success.
Among the list of breakthrough stars is @ fromnorthtosouth a queer couple who travels all over Ireland, giving their viewers honest reviews about the best places to visit on the island.
@fromnorthtwosouth Such a lovely vibe @commonmarketbelfast #fyp #belfast ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
One of Ireland’s most viewed creators is Jacob Donegan, a transgender man from Meath who documented his transition on TikTok. Jacob bravely came out online before doing the same with his own family and shared his story with his 1.2 million followers.
He found the community to be encouraging and supportive and was happy when trans kids felt comfortable reaching out to him with messages of gratitude for his content, saying that he was a source of inspiration in their personal journeys.
@itz_jacob_33
Jacob’s newest series Real Talk with Jacob invites users to submit questions that he answers about his transition journey. His powerful videos have helped normalise transitioning and address the stigma against trans people. “I have parents, young kids, middle-aged [people], all coming to learn more,” he said. Due to his TikTok success, Jacob plans to speak about LGBTQ+ issues in secondary schools.
In addition to the brilliant work of these queer creators, other content that seems to attract a wide audience includes a variety of farming videos affectionately named ‘FarmTok’, responsible for tens of millions of users discovering Irish culture. More viral content from 2022 includes a duo of Irish Dancing brothers called @gardenerbros and comedian @fewcans.
With 2.3 million followers on TikTok, Robert @robertgracemusic is one of the most famous creators based in Ireland. The musician from Co Kilkenny shares videos of himself recording music. His latest single ‘Not OK’ was released in late November and the video of him playing this song for his therapist already has 1.8M views.
@robertgracemusic“Not OK” by Robert Grace OUT NOW!♬ Not OK – Robert Grace
A popular Irish NGO made the list of most watched videos in 2022 with ‘Baji the seal’ helping the Irish charity gain an international following with over 1.8 million followers on the platform.
@sealrescueireland Australian Sea Lion feasting on her snuffle board🐟🐟🐟🐟#seals #cuteanimals #sealsoftiktok #wildlife #marineconservation ♬ original sound – SealRescueIreland
And who could forget the viral sound effect featuring Teresa Mannion’s ‘Don’t make unnecessary journeys’ meme created by @irishconnection. This audio has been used and repurposed in over 7k videos on the platform.
@theirishconnection Don’t make unnecessary journeys ☔️ #StormArwen #TeresaMannion #DontMakeUnnecessaryJourneys #Ireland #IrishConnection #IrishTikTok #foryou #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound – The Irish Connection
TikTok is the third most popular social media platform in Ireland, and with a growing list of subscribers, it is quickly catching up with Instagram and Facebook. While social media can be a vulnerable place to discuss queer identities, TikTok strives to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ creators. Earlier this year, the platform updated its community guidelines to prohibit anti-LGBTQ+ content.
