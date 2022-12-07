December is the perfect, festive ending to every hectic year and we have the beautiful Christmas events to thank for making the month so rewarding. Whether you’re looking for Christmas markets to browse and find the perfect gifts for your loved ones or you just want an entertaining and jolly party to wind down and relax at, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s our list of some of the brilliant queer December events happening all across Ireland that you simply cannot miss this Christmas season!

Sleigh My Name

Saturday, December 10, All My Friends, Dublin.

The first Christmas market on our list is one like no other. It promises market vendors composed of a mixture of LGBTQ+ people and their allies that will be selling a budget-friendly assortment of art, crafts and design. The market happening at the All My Friends pub on Meath Street in Dublin will also be serving some classic treats and beverages you can only find during December. Pop on down between 12pm – 5pm on the 10th and come say hello to the GCN team as we will be selling our fashionable merchandise, including our exclusive Christmas jumpers!

Charmin’s Christmas Drag Brunch

Sunday, December 11, The Garavogue, Sligo

The Garavogue has housed multiple drag brunches throughout this year and their final drag brunch of 2022 is going to be a big one! Expect the afternoon to be filled to the brim with fun moments of bingo, comedy, fabulous drag performances and more. The Sligo event is hosted by the one and only Charmin Eletrik as she is accompanied by two other massive talents, Magdalena Scandal and Devon Diva. To experience this wonderfully queer Sunday Brunch just call the Garavogue and book yourself a table and we’re sure it’ll be an event to remember.

Galway Against Homophobia Winter Drag Ball

Wednesday, December 14, Seven Bridgestreet, Galway

If you’re looking for events this December that will not only entertain you but also help Irish LGBTQ+ organisations, then this is the one for you. Galway Against Homophobia (GAH) is a non-profit organisation with the aim of raising awareness around LGBTQ+ issues and discrimination. They invite all to their Winter Ball which will be raising money to help The Binder Project, a helpline for anyone who wants to start binding safely but cannot afford it. At the event, there will be numerous performers entertaining you throughout the night. To support GAH and attend the Ball you can purchase your ticket through Eventbrite and show up in your best get-up at 8pm.

Love Songs from Company Philip Connaughton

December 14 – 17, Project Arts Center, Dublin.

We are delighted to announce LOVE SONGS by @CompanyPhilipCo

at @projectarts. Company Philip Connaughton returns with a provocative and seductive new dance work exploring the infinite possibilities of love.

December 14-17th at Project Arts Centre.https://t.co/zq07ZmRo9Y pic.twitter.com/8ewygT7rXf — Once Off Productions (@OnceOffHQ) November 14, 2022

For lovers of dance and queer narratives Love Songs is a production you cannot miss. Philip Connaughton returns with a moving and beautiful work featuring a cast of eight intergenerational performers as they embark on a journey of exploration while tethered to a love song. Connaughton commented on the inspiration behind this production, saying: “The starting point for Love Songs was me wondering how my grandparents – who were all born pre 1900’s – might hypothetically look on my lifestyle now as a gay man, and if, or how, they might respond to that.” To witness the beauty that Philip Connaughton has brought to the Project Arts Centre you can buy tickets here.

Festive Drag Queen Show & Bingo

Thursday, December 15, The Central, Navan.

The Navan pub has been no stranger to hosting queer events this year, with their weekly Drag Queen Bingo on Sunday’s being a major hit. But the December 15 event is going to be their biggest and most festive drag event to date. Three talented queens, Dylan Jordan, Charmin Eletrik and Coco Ri will be ready to start at 8pm and will put on a show Navan has never witnessed before. Buy your tickets here before they’re sold out!

As Above So Below

Friday, December 16, The Phoenix, Tullamore.

As Above So Below is new on the scene with their December show being just their second one ever. The group has been successfully fulfilling a gap in Tullamore’s queer market, and we can’t wait to see more! The night features an inclusive bunch of talented performers ranging from burlesque and pole dancers to drag artists and comedians. So if you find yourself in Sligo, or are a local looking for a fun and festive night, come down to The Phoenix for a drink and stay for the show. Tickets are still on sale online for €18 so grab them while you can!

Wexford Pride Christmas Market

Saturday, December 17, Presentation Centre, Enniscorthy.

Wexford Pride is excited to announce our first Christmas Market taking place on 17/12 at the @PresArtsCentre The festive season can be challenging for our community, join us in celebrating the queer joy and chosen family this festive season and support local creators too! 💖 pic.twitter.com/Df37QFdXsy — Wexford Pride (@PrideWexford) November 25, 2022

Wexford’s LGBTQ+ community is hosting its first-ever Christmas market happening at the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy. The market will be full of queer joy and is open to all from 10am until 4pm. Support your local creators and artists by popping down and sharing the Christmas spirit with your chosen family, while also keeping an eye out for some gift ideas for the holidays.

Quirk Market

December 17 – 18, Outhouse, Dublin

Next up on our queer December events list is the highly anticipated Quirk Market happening in Outhouse for a full weekend. The market will feature creations by many LGBTQ+ friendly artists and organisations, including yours truly, GCN. The market will be donating a percentage of the profits to Outhouse for all of the amazing work they have done for the LGBTQ+ community this year. Support local this Christmas and snag an awesome gift for a loved one at this queer market.

Grianstad

Wednesday, December 21, online.

ANNOUNCEMENT: We are closing out our epic 15th year anniversary with @UnaMullally's GRIANSTAD: A solstice audio experience. This registration for this free event is now available here: https://t.co/JutOOlE0PA pic.twitter.com/1A9gpAzvNU — thisispopbaby (@thisispopbaby) December 6, 2022

Is your schedule too backed up to be able to go out for any of our previously mentioned December events? Well have no fear, Grianstad is here! THISISPOPBABY presents this free online event where you can indulge in an audio experience from the comfort of your own home. Created by Una Mullally, Grianstad marks the winter solstice with an audio piece described as “warm, funny, surprising and moving” that can be enjoyed with your family or alone. Registration is necessary but free, so don’t waste the opportunity to enjoy this amazing audio experience.

Ethereal Skies presents: TAAHLIAH & Soria

Thursday, December 22, The Racket Space, Dublin.

Ethereal Skies will be hosting a slamming party with TAALIAH’s Irish debut along with support from DJ Soriah. TAALIAH has been making her name as a DJ in the queer scenes of Glasgow and Berlin and is ready to bring her talent to Dublin and create a party that will celebrate the end of 2022 with a bang. Alongside TAALIAH will play Soria who has earned herself a solid reputation as a DJ with her trance-infused and genre-bending sets. Tickets for this music-filled night are on sale now!

Mother: New Year’s Eve

Saturday, December 31, Lost Lane, Dublin.

What other way to end the year than with a Mother party? Their New Year’s Eve bash has already sold out and some of our readers may have their tickets purchased already. For those who don’t, fear not, there’s still a chance to party into the new year with your queer family! Mother is hosting a competition on Instagram to win tickets to see some spectacular DJs and ring in 2023 in their home venue, Lost Lane, so enter the competition quickly to join them on the dance floor as they countdown to 2023.