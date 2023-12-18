7 queer Christmas and New Year's Eve parties you don't want to miss

We’re fully into the festive season and the next week is bursting with queer Christmas-themed parties for all! From charity events to drag shows, late-night DJs, and New Year’s Eve celebrations, if you’re looking for a night out, there’s something for everyone.

Check out a few happenings coming up over the next couple of weeks. Grab your friends and book your tickets below!

Tadhg’s Christmas Spectacular in The Sugar Club, December 20

The second annual Tadhg’s Christmas Spectacular charity event will bring together some of the most influential artists, comedians, and DJs from Tadhg’s artistic and personal life.

Guests include Jerry Fish, Khakikid, Harry Fennell, Aoife O’Connor, DJ Rí, Dry Eyes, KK Lewis, Laura Lavelle, The Mayflyes, Mothersday, Paul Prior and more! Best of all, the profits from the Dublin-based art-rock show will be divided equally between two charities: the Muslim Sisters of Eire and the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).

Muslim Sisters of Eire is a voluntary organisation of Muslim Irish women, providing a range of support services for homeless women and youth and promoting empowerment, social inclusion and diversity. The IPSC mobilises people in Ireland to support the political, civil and human rights of all Palestinians, and to work for their national and democratic rights including the Right of Return for Palestinian refugees.

Tickets from €15 are on sale now

Haus of W.I.G. Christmas Hausparty in The Sugar Club, December 22

To thank everyone for their support this year, the Haus of W.I.G. is inviting all to their Christmas Hausparty live in The Sugar Club. Gather your friends, dates, and colleagues for an incredible evening sure to round off the year in style!

Tickets from €22 are‌ available here.

HONEYPOT 010: Gay As Christmas at Yamamori Tengu, December 22

Dublin’s first electronic club night for queer women and friends is throwing its inaugural Christmas party to Yuletide gay. HONEYPOT will be hosting its December party on the last Friday before Christmas, December 22, with a special guest: D. Tiffany.

HONEYPOT prides themselves on their ethos of inclusivity. While this event is primarily for lesbians and queer women, the wider LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies and curious honeybees are very welcome as long as everyone is respectful of their zero-tolerance policy of homophobia, transphobia, sexism, racism or harassment of any kind.

Tickets for HONEYPOT 010: Gay As Christmas are available to buy here.

Fluid Club at Pawnshop, December 29

Ireland’s only club night dedicated to the bisexual and pansexual community is back for a pre-New-Year’s party!

The party will take place in the neon bunker of Pawnshop on Dame Street from 11:00pm to 3:00am on Friday December 29. DJs include Greta, club founder Sleepless Beauty, and Roo Honeychild from Club Comfort will close out the night.

Tickets from €14 are‌ available now.

WERK PARTY NIGHT at The Milestone, December 29

Guests are invited to join the Werk Party upstairs in The Milestone for a drag show on Friday, December 29. A live DJ will be performing until the early hours at the Balbriggan venue, and tickets are available from €15.

Mother NYE at Lost Lane, December 31

After the official queer Christmas events come to a close, the Mother family are hosting an incredible New Year’s Eve bash in their home venue, Lost Lane on Grafton Street. Expect main room sets from Mother DJs Rocky T Delgado, Ruth Kavanagh and Ghostboy, plus a special guest set playing upstairs in the Library from favourite Miss GLAMO!

Tickets are sold out, so if you were lucky enough to secure one, don’t forget to do your disco stretches and come ready to dance.

The Ritual at Slane Castle, December 31

This glamorous masked ball party is taking place in the historic Slane Castle on New Year’s Eve from 6pm until 3am.

The producers of Otherside Festival proudly present an evening of culinary delights and musical performances featuring Krystal Klear taking place in a very special underground nightclub which “hasn’t seen the glimmer of a disco ball since the 1980’s…until now!”

This event is strictly over 21, and no phone photography will be permitted.

A limited number of tickets are still available from €79.50.

These are only some of the holiday parties happening across Ireland during the Christmas period, so if we’ve missed any, please let us know.

Enjoy the festive celebrations and take good care of yourselves this week and over the holiday season. And while you’re enjoying some much-needed rest between parties, don’t forget to enter GCN’s queer Christmas raffle!