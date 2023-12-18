Meet the trans stars of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical

It might not be considered to be quite as much of a camp classic as The Wizard of Oz, but Charlie and the Chocolate Factory undoubtedly has something that inherently appeals to the queers. From the dandiness of Willy Wonka to the exuberance of ‘The Chocolate Room’ to the innocence of Charlie Bucket, the beloved Roald Dahl fantasy has been a firm favourite with rainbow lovers everywhere for generations, especially at this festive time of year.

The new production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical, now on at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, adds a new layer of queerness by casting not one but two trans men in the roles of cis teenage boys.

GCN contributor Elliott Salmon spoke to Teddy Hinde and Robin da Silva about their experiences of working in musical theatre.

At last, the day is finally here! Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical has opened in Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. This is the twelfth Christmas musical to open its doors, and what a magical one it is indeed.

I first crossed paths with Teddy Hinde (who plays Mike TeeVee) on TikTok about a year ago. He was documenting the evolution of his incredible singing voice after starting testosterone. Shortly after following Teddy’s journey, I discovered another trans man, Robin da Silva, would be starring in the show alongside Teddy as Augustus Gloop.

The discovery that the two would be taking on leading roles in the UK and Ireland tour of Roald Dahl’s beloved story was enormously inspiring for me. I have been a musical theatre fan since the age of five, and as a trans man myself, being able to see Teddy and Robin thriving in their careers was truly the most reassuring reminder that there is authentic representation in the industry I love.

I was lucky enough to catch a sneak preview of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Manchester last July, and whilst I was there, I got to meet Teddy and Robin in their dressing room for a chat.

How have you adjusted to being out and proud in the musical theatre industry and navigating your careers?

Robin: “There’s a fair few of us now, so it doesn’t feel like we’re the only ones. It’s really reassuring to be able to be online in a space like Instagram and see that there are a lot of other trans people succeeding at a high level; not enough, but there’s a lot more than there were five years ago, so that makes it, not really a daunting thing because I feel like there’s a community there.”

Teddy: “I also think as more and more commercial theatre is opening up to the idea of casting trans people not just in trans roles but in cis roles. I think they are asking questions, and they’re not as afraid to be like, ‘Well, how should we do this? Or, ‘What’s the best way to do this? You have the experience and knowledge; how can we best help you?’ and I think that was very much the open dialogue in Leeds.

“I started testosterone a few weeks into rehearsals in Leeds, and this whole time, my voice has been changing – Everything’s been changing. (Playhouse Productions and Leeds Playhouse) have been hugely accommodating and massively supportive and understanding, and ideal in terms of how to help trans people or how to accommodate trans people. I think they have absolutely done a perfect job.”

Did you feel that you had just as much of a chance as everybody else?

Teddy: “I think personally, in this process, it felt very even. I think they were very much like, ‘We just want the best person for the role.’

“I do think, in this instance, the casting is clever because if you cast two trans-masc people, you’ve got two teenage boys, you’ve done it. We’re gonna stay looking like this all the time, and you don’t have to cast actual adult men who are cis men.”

Robin: “I think once I had met the creative team, I wasn’t too worried. I think when I saw that there was another trans person in the room, I was like, ‘Oh, my god, there’s far too many of us here this can’t go well!’. Any worry of ‘they can only cast one of us’ went away once I’d gotten to know the creative team a bit. I was like, ‘Oh, they’re chill, and they just want the best.’ As you say, they’ve done something clever, being like, ‘We need people who look young’, and we happen to look young.”

Teddy: “I genuinely think in this circumstance, it wasn’t stunt cast; it was just the right people for the job, which is very lucky because it just happened to be both of us who are both trans.”

You have become role models for many aspiring trans performers. What’s it been like to know someone has come to see you in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical who may identify as trans or gender nonconforming and go ‘There I am!’?

Robin: “It’s been very heartwarming because you don’t necessarily assume that you will be seen that way, but it’s really nice.

“We both receive messages from people who’ve come and seen the show and been like, ‘Hey, I’m trans, and it was really wonderful to see you up there today.’… that’s the sweetest thing ever! It’s really, really sweet and really moving. It does give us a different purpose on stage, I guess, that you don’t expect to have.”

You have both spoken about very positive experiences working with this particular company, but what do you think needs to change in the musical industry so that they can encourage more LGBTQ+ folks to pursue their dreams?

Robin: “I think there are a lot of things that need to change foundationally. I’m thinking of two main entry points to this industry: drama school for many people and auditions for everyone… it’s very gendered. That is something that definitely turned me off in general.

“I think things like uniform policies and gendered classes and splitting the group into boys and girls, etc., are so binary, and it is so gendered. I think taking that apart from the bottom up is a good way to start for drama schools.”

Lastly, for the people who have reached out to you with lovely messages over the run, what advice do you have for them?

Teddy: “You have to keep going, and I think it is so hard. It’s like any actor: passion and motivation are the two key things. I think that is literally (the case for) any actor, regardless of your gender identity, it’s hard.

“We’re not there yet. People like Robin and I and our trans pals are striving to make it better. We’re not quite there, but we will get there. It’s about perseverance, and seeing what you want, performing how you want and not being afraid to tell people what you need, within reason.

“Don’t be afraid if you’re going to a drama school audition; if you’re going to a show audition, don’t be afraid to ask questions and question things politely because that’s where it starts. That’s where change starts, questioning things and asking is this exactly how you want it?”

Robin: “I would say similarly, keep going.

“There’s a lot to look up to at the moment, and I think hold on to that and know that maybe you will be someone who is looked up too soon.

“A lot of people are rooting for you… Us mainly. We’re rooting for you!”

It was truly an honour to have shared the same space as two incredibly inspiring trans/non-binary folks who, like me, adore the musical industry with every fibre of their being. I’d like to sincerely thank both Teddy and Robin for their time and their insights. They answered my questions with such care and consideration, and I will forever be in awe of their journeys. I can’t wait to see what they do next!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory The Musical runs from now until January 7 in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.