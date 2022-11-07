Queer comic books that make great gifts this winter

So I half stole this idea from Big Bang Comics’ JP Jordan as he did his own annual list of books of the comic book variety you should buy for Annual Gift Day (I’m not using the real name yet as it’s only November but you fine folks need time to order these things so that’s my excuse). Pro-tip: order, where possible, from your local comic shop or book shop to avoid hellish postage fees and waiting at your door for that ninja quiet delivery man! Unless otherwise stated, the below are all available via shops. I tried to pick a variety of topics to cover the book fan in your life. I’m almost certain I did not steal any from JP’s list.

ALIEN HEART

Created by Anna Fitzpatrick

For the fan of sci-fiction or romance comic books. Originally released as a webcomic, creator Anna Fitzpatrick funded a collected edition (volume one) via Kickstarter. In the distant future, Earth as we know it has crumbled, destroyed and is now dominated by mysterious monsters called ‘angels’. Safe and sound inside a shielded bubble city, one scruffy queer girl with delusions of heroism stumbles her way through life as a loner. Now that she’s found a brand new best friend, life can only get better… right? You can buy it from Anna here. Check out her other stuff while you’re there.

BERLIN

Created by Jason Lutes

For the history nerd. Jason Lutes’s historical fiction about the decline of the Weimar Republic and the rise of fascism is seen through the eyes of its citizens. I picked this book up as I enjoy learning more about history but got more than I bargained for as I hadn’t realised how much the book explored the queer community in Berlin (basically parts of history not explored in the school curriculum). Jason Lutes has worked on this series for more than 20 years and you can feel the authenticity.

THE CON ARTISTS

Created by Luke Healy

OMFG look at the window display at @LibrairieDandQ !!!! pic.twitter.com/Q1nxh8ybKR — Luke Healy (@LukeHealy) June 7, 2022

Luke Healy is another creator where I could have suggested more than one book by. This is a slice of life/witty look at life selection. The book tells the story of Frank, an aspiring comedian, who moves in to look after his friend, Giorgio, after the latter gets hit by a bus. Frank and Giorgio were childhood friends but are not particularly close at this point, meeting up only every six months, so most of what Frank knows about him comes from his social media presence. He soon learns that doesn’t appear to be the truth and that Giorgio’s life is a web of lies.

HIMBO ANGEL & BOTTOM BOBBY

Created by Josh Cornillon

If you want a bit of beefcake. I discovered Josh’s art on Twitter as somebody shared some images of his “Himbo Angel”. His take on X-men’s Angel in various stages of undress and his teammate Bobby’s reactions. This is a sketchbook that is 18+ only and you can buy it from Josh’s store.

THE MAGIC FISH

Created by Trung Lê Nguyễn

A coming out story. Also suitable for younger readers. Tiến, like a lot of teenagers, is struggling to come out to his parents. However, he literally doesn’t have the right words because his parents are struggling with their English. A wonderful and unique coming out story that tackles the issues in a way that is accessible to people of all ages. The idea of Tiến navigating his life through fairytales is what drew me in as I wanted to learn more about Vietnam and I got that and a whole lot more.

THE IMPENDING BLINDNESS OF BILLIE SCOTT

Created by Zoe Thorogood

Fans of art and biographies. Billie Scott’s debut gallery exhibition opens in a few months. However, she discovers that she is losing her sight and within a fortnight she’ll be completely blind. She decides to find ten people to paint for her exhibition. This book gives you a realistic look at contemporary Britain and the people being left behind at the bottom of society. I was drawn in by Zoe Thorogood’s unique art style (and recommendations from various creators) and have to say that the writing is equal to the art. Zoe has a new book out this month. It’s Lonely at the Centre of the Earth will be released through IMAGE Comics and is described as an “auto-bio-graphic-novel”.

KILL A MAN

Written by Steve Orlando and Phillip Kennedy Johnson. Art by Al Morgan

I had to include one of Steve Orlando comic books and it was tough to narrow it down. Kill a Man fits the sport or fight fan in your life. As a child, James Bellyi watched his father die in the ring at the hands of a gay fighter, in retaliation for slurs he threw at him. Today, James is one of the most popular fighters in the world…until he’s outed as gay by an opponent. Abandoned by his team, his fans and his sponsors, he has to turn to the one person he never wanted to see again. I like the unique angle of why it is hard for Bellyi (and his mother) to deal with his sexuality. It is also a commentary on the homophobia in certain sports.

YOUNG MEN IN LOVE

By Various Creators

The final entry on this list of gift-worthy queer comic books is Young Men in Love. If you want a variety of stories, this anthology has you covered. A bunch of different stories by a bunch of queer creators with diverse art styles.

