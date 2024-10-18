19 amazing queer couple costume ideas for Halloween 2024

It’s that time of the year again: the spooky season is here, and Halloween 2024 is approaching fast. Time is ticking to find that perfect costume for you and your significant other or best friend. Don’t know what to wear yet? Don’t panic, we’ll sort you out with these amazing queer couple costume inspirations for this Halloween.

From a few brand-new ones to stun other party guests with to some good old classics – everyone can find their iconic matching look on this list!

1) Any couple from Heartstopper

With Heartstopper’s third season just out this month, those who are still binge-watching it in a loop can fully immerse themselves in the world of Nick, Charlie and their friends by dressing up as one of the beloved Heartstopper couples. Or, for an added twist, you might find inspiration from their Halloween Party episode by simply stealing one of their costume ideas.

2) Prince Wilhelm and Simon from Young Royals

did anyone say smiley version?💜 pic.twitter.com/rtTQE0nno9 — Young Royals Forever (@NetflixNordic) April 17, 2024

Speaking of cute queer couples: if Nick and Charlie are already embodied by someone else, go as the fan-favourites Simon and Prince Wilhelm from the Swedish Netflix hit Young Royals. Even better, you and your partner can show up as Simon and Wilhelm, and your friends as Nick and Charlie. If you all dress up in school uniforms, that would surely make that Heartstopper x Young Royals crossover fans would be delighted about.

3) Ruby and the Doctor from Doctor Who

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho)

Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth (and unapologetically queer) Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday have won our hearts with their charm this year, so why not serve one of their epic looks from the past season. While some outfits might need a little extra time to prepare, others can be easily recreated by using what you have in your own wardrobe (if you have a long trench coat, you’re all set).

4) Rio and Agatha from Agatha All Along



The success of the Agatha All Along TV series makes Halloween the perfect opportunity for fans to embody their favourites from the series, so why not dress up as Agatha and Rio. With their incredible onscreen chemistry being nothing but very queer to many of the series’ fans, this might be the perfectly spooky look for you and your partner.

5) Queer dinosaurs

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von dinosaur couch (@dinosaurcouch)

Who has not yet seen the cute dinosaurs from dinosaurcouch on Instagram? Their cute comics are often way too relatable, but that’s why we love them so much. And some of our reptile favourites are also part of the LGBTQ+ community! If you can’t get hold of a dinosaur costume that easily, dressing up as a dinosaur-shaped rainbow, lesbian, gay or bisexual flag might do the trick as well, with the dinosaurs being as colourful as their respective pride flags. If you’re stuck, just colour in cardboard to create the queer-coded dinosaur spines and wear clothes in just one colour.

6) Two gay sheep

Let’s stay in the animal kingdom for a bit. As we have learned this year, gay sheep exist so you and your partner can show up as two of these fluffy queer animals. This will also make a cute group costume, as you all can attend the Halloween party as an entire flock. You only need a sheep onesie, which you can get here.

7) Sherlock and Watson

Whether you are trying to find a queer couple costume or a matching look with your best friend for this Halloween, this one should cover both, as Sherlock and Watson are just a perfect dream team. And you will surely look good in these outfits!

8) Barbie and Ken

More fun pics from yesterday’s Barbie & Ken Costume Contest (and the Grand Finale Parade) from Day 2 of the San Francisco Chinatown Autumn Moon Festival! So much fun meeting some of the contestants in Barbie & Ken costumes this past Sunday (and hopefully Chinatown will have… pic.twitter.com/FUDYBBDaLt — Wesley L. (@realwesleywess) September 26, 2023

We couldn’t do a queer couple costume round-up for Halloween without including this classic favourite! There are so many looks to choose from here. You could be Mojo Dojo Casa House Ken and Beach Ken or any of the iconic Barbies. This might be a popular costume, so if you’re single, it could be an easy way to find the Barbie or Ken of your dreams.

9) Aziraphale and Crowley from Good Omens

alice is also halloween ready with their good omens themed costume pic.twitter.com/dmqSIKXakz — Heartstopper News 🍂 (@Heartstopper_TV) October 30, 2021

There’s no denying the outrageous and adorable chemistry between Aziraphale and Crowley, and there’s something particularly fun about coordinating costumes with good and evil elements for Halloween. You just need to decide who gets to wear all-black and effortlessly cool sunglasses and who instead wants to sport the iconic beige suit.

10) Daphne and Velma from Scooby Doo

daphne and velma are the colors of the lesbian flag pic.twitter.com/0zb6PjzVzT — sapphics like: (@sapphicslike) October 4, 2022

Scooby Doo fans have long been rooting for Velma to get the queer origin story that she deserves, and the HBO series finally delivered. Their costumes are easy to recreate and, paired together, these outfits create the colours of the lesbian flag. Who would have thought a costume could be that easy?

11) Harley Quinn and Joker

With Joker: Folie à Deux starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix out this autumn, this classic queer Halloween couple costume becomes a contemporary hit again. Name a more iconic duo than Harley Quinn and the Joker. Okay, so both of these have been done to death, but we can’t help but love how cute they look together… despite the fact that they are sociopaths.

And speaking of hot villains…

12) Riddler and Joker

This costume set doesn’t require a lot of effort… or clothes. This one’s all about the paint job. You can also opt for a more clothed version if you prefer – it is autumn, after all!

13) Mario & Luigi

When it comes to queer couple costume choices, an incredible look doesn’t always require lots of time, money and effort. This classic is both original and easily achieved with bright t-shirts and facial hair! Better start growing it now or get your fake one soon.

14) Morticia and Gomez Addams

If you’re in the mood to wear all black, then dressing up as the iconic couple from The Addams Family is your Halloween 2024 look! While in costume, own the mysterious and sexy attitude of this power duo and spook your friends to the core.

15) Daria and Jane

The sassy best friends Daria and Jane are Halloween classics, and this pairing makes an iconic queer couple costume option. Different colour blazers, a pair of glasses et voilà, you got your costumes!

16) Gay Cowboys from Brokeback Mountain

While you can easily own this look without your partner by your side, it’ll sure look even better if you show up as two gay cowboys like Jack and Ennis did in Brokeback Mountain.

17) Calvin & Hobbes

This is one of the go-tos when it comes to queer couple Halloween costumes and we can see why: it’s both adorable and extremely easy to put together. All you need is a stripey red and black top for Calvin and a tiger onesie for Hobbes.

18) Fred Flintstone and Barney

Get two large pieces of fabric for the tunics and one for Fred’s tight. Fleece is a good option for this as it’s pretty cosy and warm, which is a bonus for skimpy costumes like these. You can also switch it up and go as Wilma and Betty.

19) The Powerpuff Girls

Here’s a trio for our polyamorous audience! Each Powerpuff girl has her own unique personality so you can all choose the character that most relates to you, and then unite with your partners to fight the forces of evil!

That’s a wrap on our Halloween 2024 queer couple costumes inspirations guide. If none of these ideas have convinced you, check out some of our previous Halloween costume ideas. We can’t wait to see what you choose to wear and hope we’ve got you all covered!