Queer Culture roundup: 6 things for LGBTQ+ folk to check out in September 

Now that summer is winding down and as we joyously await spooky season, we got to thinking how much gorge queer culture there is in September so we thought we’d collate a roundup of just some of the culture and entertainment we can expect this month.

To begin our queer culture roundup…

1. To do: Alternative Dublin’s queer walking tour

Alternative Dublin has launched a queer-centric walking tour, commencing at the Oscar Wilde memorial in Merrion Square and winding its way to Dublin Castle.

This walking tour, written and delivered by Sean Egan, looks into the LGBTQ+ heroes and villains who shaped Dublin over the last two hundred years and it’s a must for anyone who’s into the camp side of Irish history.

Tickets are available here for a mere €9.50 and the tours take place every Saturday at 3 PM.

2. To read: The Men About My Town

Thom, a 25-year-old gay, Romanian man flees his country in the short gay novel The Men About My Town by Thomas O’Lorr.

Available in both paperback and ebook format, readers follow Thom’s story from growing up ashamed of his sexuality to his move to London where he pursues his dreams.

Described as a book about sex, self-worth, love, growth, the fight for freedom and more, The Men About My Town has been praised by readers as “The most beautiful book of my life” and a “must-read”.

3. To listen to: Patsy Cline

Following the amazing success of Jack O’Rourke’s first single in 2021, Opera on the Top Floor, he’s back with a new hit, Patsy Cline.

“Patsy Cline is about a wild love,” says the enchanting artist himself, “all that’s exciting and beautiful – the wild place where that exists, even in a memory.”

Incredibly, vocals and piano for this track were recorded at the Triskel in one take! That alone should impress you enough to give it an enthusiastic listen.

You can watch the gorge video online here.

4. To wear: Yer Won

Stephen Foley, Owner of Yer Won clothing, has released a trio of pride flag pieces to mark what would have been the rescheduled date of London pride.

In an effort to reduce waste, each garment is handmade to order by an Irish queer in London, and these ‘lycra lewks’ scream queer fashion.

If you’re feeling fabulous and want to support a small queer business, look no further.

5. To read: Queering the Green: Post-2000 Queer Irish Poetry

The first-ever major anthology to celebrate queer Irish and Ireland-based poets is being released this month by The Lifeboat Press.

The independent Belfast-based poetry house is proud to launch this collection including poetic works by Colette Bryce, Gail McConnell, Mícheál McCann, Seán Hewitt, Padraig Regan and Jane Clarke.

Queering the Green celebrates queer Irish poets in a way that hasn’t yet been done through these varied and distinctive voices, and it’s a treat for the poets among us as well as general readers.

6. To listen to: OutSTANDing Stories

OutSTANDing Stories is an ongoing podcast series created by Emily Savage, a UCD BSc Geography and Politics student.

The podcast nobly aims to create a safe space for conversations around trans student experiences in third-level education, and it’s supported by STAND News Diversity Editor Conor Courtney.

This is a valuable resource for the trans community and allies who want to learn more about the trans experience and offer support, so we highly recommend giving it a listen this September.

Listen here.

And now, for our culture roundup bonus:

7. To Dance: Mother Summer Block Party

Packed with Queer Irish talent, Mother’s Summer Block Party is the first big bash of 2021!

With two stages in the stunning grounds of the National Museum, over 50 performers and one incredible hostess, this outdoor party needs just one more thing, that’s you!

Tickets are on sale now and you can find them on Eventbrite here.