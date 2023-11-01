17 fantastic queer events happening in Ireland this November

With Halloween behind us, November is the perfect time to attend some fantastic queer events before the madness of Christmas kicks in. With an array of exciting options encompassing music, art, theatre and more, this list is sure to have something to cater to your taste!

Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry

Following its debut at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2022, award-winning Irish musical Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry is going on a national tour, starting on November 1. Having already shown in Dublin’s Project Arts Centre in October, the production travels to Galway, Roscommon, Clare, Longford, Limerick and Drogheda across this month. To explore all of the upcoming dates and buy tickets, click here.

☠️OLIVER CROMWELL IS REALLY VERY GOING ON TOUR ☠️ We are thrilled to announce that the award winning musical ‘Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry’ is going on a national Irish tour 🦹‍♀️ Dates and tickets ➡️ https://t.co/mQj0Rcd5W8 pic.twitter.com/aYxoAelGYd — ❌NTH⭕️NY (@xnthony) August 29, 2023

Beta Festival

Launching in the Roe & Co Distillery on November 2, the Beta Festival is a celebration of art, technology and whiskey. Running until the fourth, there are several highlights to look forward to, particularly the gig from the Gash Collective, an Irish community of queer electronic music artists, DJs, producers and creatives. To find out more, visit betafestival.ie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GASH COLLECTIVE (@gash_collective)

SCANRA: Samhain at the Cellar

Taking place in the Workman’s Cellar on November 4, SCANRA is an immersive night of music, myth and storytelling celebrating the Irish origins of Samhain. Created by a queer team, the event mainly focuses on female and LGBTQ+ voices, with highlights including performances from Dublin Fringe award-winner Osaro, the Petrified Podcast and Monsieur Pompier’s Travelling Freakshow. For more, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗦𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗥𝗔! (@scanrapresents)

Walk a Mile in My Shoes

Cian Griffin, also known as Gaylgeoirí, is undertaking a massive challenge this month, walking 30km in high heels in aid of Movember – an initiative created to raise awareness and money for men’s mental health. He will kick off his fundraiser with an event in Street 66 on November 5, clocking 15km on a treadmill while being joined by special guests and hosting a panel discussion. Attendees can also look forward to a raffel and incredible entertainment from some of Ireland’s finest drag talent. To donate and find out more, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cian Griffin (Ó Gríofa) (@gaylgeoiri)

Stand Up Awareness Week

Belong To’s annual Stand Up Awareness Week takes place from November 6 to 10. The occasion is a time for post-primary schools, youth services and Youthreach centres in Ireland to take a stand against anti-LGBTQ+ bullying. As part of this year’s campaign, the organisation is also partnering with the Irish Film Institute to offer free screenings of Love Simon to schools and youth centres. To find out more, visit Belong To’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belong To (@belongtoyouthservices)

Inclusion and Integration Week 2023

Running from November 6-12, Inclusion and Integration Week boasts a programme of over 100 events taking place across Dublin. The aim of the initiative is to promote social inclusion, interaction and diversity, with more information available here.

The countdown to Dublin City Council’s Inclusion Integration week starts now! From Monday 6th November to Sunday 12th, Dublin City Council will celebrate the tremendous organisations that promote social inclusion and integration within our city. From yoga, to language lessons,… pic.twitter.com/tmv5csj7jP — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) November 2, 2023

Nature Soul Art Exhibition

On November 8, All My Friends will host the Nature Soul exhibition by Brazilian artist Alex Mateus and his boyfriend Jakob Whale. The works explore how identity connects with external nature, as well as the inner nature of our core wild being. Don’t miss this free queer event on Meath Street this November!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexmateusart (@alexmateusart)

The Curious Case of Albert Cashier: Lincoln’s ‘Lady’ Soldier

While this play has already been embarking on its national tour, its final four shows of the run take place in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre from November 8 to 11. The show is based on the extraordinary true story of a Louth-born transgender American war hero, Albert Cashier, who struggles with identity, selfhood and truth. Tickets are on sale now from €19.

💥IT’S HERE💥 The trailer for The Curious Case of Albert Cashier: Lincoln’s ‘Lady’ Soldier, coming to 17 venues nationwide! Ticket sales are now LIVE. Book here: https://t.co/VxpVwXTL1m

It’s time for Albert’s story to be heard far & wide. #AlbertCashier #AlbertCashierTour pic.twitter.com/m88bUcWWvk — Quintessence Theatre (@QuintessencePro) August 22, 2023

Dublin Independent Film Festival

Taking place on November 9, the Dublin Independent Film Festival showcases the creations of upcoming talents and emerging artists passionate about cinema. Among the fantastic programme are a number of queer highlights, including the Irish trans documentary Let Me Live by Éadaoin O’Shea Costley and Masquerades of Research: Part II. Entrance for the event is free; find out more here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Independent Film Festival (@dublinindependentfilmfestival)

Light Moves Festival

An Irish event with a global reach, Light Moves Festival returns to Limerick City for its seventh edition this month. Running from November 9 to 12, it presents a unique blend of performance, dance, film, music and digital art with highlights including the In The Gallery installation, which contains a piece featuring transgender people in Brazil. Another listing of interest is Facing Traces, which platforms the voices of queer BIPOC. For more information, check out the Light Moves Festival website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Light Moves (@lightmovesfest)

Dublin Lesbian Line Outreach Event

On November 11, Dublin Lesbian Line is inviting community members for coffee and chats to discuss what they would like to see from the organisation in the future. The event will take place in Outhouse from 2-4pm, with no booking required.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Lesbian Line (@dublinlesbianline)

Dublin Street Art Celebration

The Hendrick hotel is teaming up with Alternative Dublin this month to present a very special celebration of Dublin’s street art. The pair are hosting a fantastic series of events, with highlights including a Bespoke Walking Tour exploring the murals and graffiti of the local area, a Paint Your Own Tote Bag workshop and a Banksy-inspired Drink and Draw session. As Ireland’s first an only street art hotel, The Hendrick will also be holding a coffee morning at the end of the month, with attendees also invited to explore the establishment’s collection of over 270 amazing works. Like Cian, the venue is raising funds for Movember through the events, and more information can be found here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hendrick Smithfield (@hendricksmithfield)

Extravaganza Cabaret Show

The Extravaganza Cabaret Show is taking over Wigwam in Dublin on November 16 for a night not to be missed! The three-hour spectacle will be hosted by drag performer Tailor Maid, who will be joined by an array of special guests. Tickets are on sale now, or if you’re feeling lucky, you can enter GCN’s competition below to win a pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

‘Overtone’ Single Launch and Trans Harm Reduction Fundraiser

To celebrate the launch of their new single ‘Overtone’, queer punk band Touch Excellent are throwing a fundraising gig for Trans Harm Reduction. Taking place in the Grand Social on November 21, several special guests like Racecarbed, Big Tears and Spit will be joining the band for an unforgettable night! Tickets are available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Touch Excellent (@touchexcellentband)

The Quare Fellow

Celebrating a century since Brendan Behan’s birth, a groundbreaking reworking of his classic play The Quare Fellow lands in the Abbey Theatre this month. Directed by Tom Creed, it centres on the arrival of a condemned murderer to Mountjoy Prison and stars a cast of female and non-binary actors who perform all the male roles, continuing Behan’s legacy of subversion. The production will be showing from November 24 to January 27, with tickets available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey Theatre (@abbeytheatredublin)

Queer Spectrum Film Festival

Queer Asian Pride Ireland (QAPI) is hosting the first edition of the Queer Spectrum Film Festival in Dublin’s Project Arts Centre on November 25. With a fantastic programme, the event is dedicated to showcasing the lives and stories of LGBTQ+ people of colour from around the world. Check out the full schedule and all of the films included in Queer Spectrum here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queer Asian Pride Ireland (@queerasianpride.ie)

Monument to a Plague: Memorialising the AIDS pandemic

Marking World AIDS Day 2023, Dublin Pride and the Irish Queer Archive (IQA) have teamed up with HIV Ireland and AIDS Care Education & Training (ACET) for a very special event on November 27. Taking place in the beautiful surroundings of The Foundry Building at Google HQ, the evening will feature digital displays of HIV & AIDS memorabilia, along with physical quilt panels loaned from community organisations. Furthermore, activist and historian Tonie Walsh will deliver an illustrated history of the Irish AIDS pandemic, followed by a panel discussion on the subject of “Building A Place of Memory”. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Queer Archive | Cartlann Aiteach na hÉireann (@irishqueerarchive)

These are just some of the incredible queer events happening this November. If we’ve missed yours, get in touch at [email protected] and tell us more!