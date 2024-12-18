The ultimate last-minute queer gift guide to complete your Christmas shopping

Christmas is one week away, and no matter who is left on your gift list, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate queer shopping list. Whether you need still need to find the perfect something for the love of your life, or you are trying to find something easy to satisfy the impossible to please sister-in-law, we’re sharing our ultimate last-minute gift guide featuring easy to find items you can find today to complete your Christmas shopping!

Everything’s Fine Beanies by The Dirt Bird

Looking for a cheeky, comfy, and sustainable beanie that will keep your loved ones warm this winter? Look no further than these Everything’s Fine beanies by Irish creator TheDirtBird. They come in 11 colours, so there are plenty of options for everyone. Check out the full selection fo Christmas here.

Christmas cards in aid of Palestine by CiaraMakesThings

From badges to stickers and frog scarves to flower pots, Ciara has a delightful something for everyone in her shop. What’s more, all proceeds from her handmade Christmas cards will be donated to the MSF/Doctor Without Borders Gaza Emergency Fund.

Mini Stars’n’Moons earrings and hand-tufted accessories by Gorgeous Goose

For the accessory-loving queer, Gorgeous Goose has everything you could dream of. From Flirty Flowers, Lady Lovebugs, and Horned Babes, there’s a pair of earrings for everyone in this fun and playful collection. This shop also features the ever-popular hand-tufted accessories, and each adorable felt-backed creation comes with a carabiner clip ready to attach to your belt loop, handbag, or car keys!

Christmas Collars and Bandanas by Acid Witch Designs

No queer Christmas gift guide would be complete without something for our beloved pets! Anyone with a cat or dog in their family would be over the moon to get a playful and colourful bandana by Acid Witch Designs. With so many options to choose from, there is something to make every pet look fabulous in their own photo-ready holiday attire.

A Taylor Swift-themed Tarot Reading by Wickcraft & Wickery

Here is the perfect gift for that witchy Swiftie in your life! In memory of her close friend, Wickcraft & Wickery is offering a Taylor Swift Eras Tour-inspired tarot reading. This reading will uncover your 2025 era. Using tarot, oracle cards, and Taylor’s legendary discography, Dani will channel your energy and work with her spirit team to pinpoint the themes and vibes that’ll shape your year ahead. A portion of each reading will go to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice, which took incredible care of her close friend Louise for over two years before she passed away from cervical cancer.

A perfect print by In Rainbows

Who wouldn’t want to brighten up their space with a lovely print by In Rainbows? Alli McKee is an artist and small business owner from County Down in Northern Ireland. His queer, trans and autistic-owned Irish small business has been selling handmade custom badges, pins, prints, jewellery, beanies, advent calendars, stickers and fun tote bags for four years now. His work centres around queer Pride and the celebration of identity.

A politically-engaged Christmas ornament by Ciara Purdy

If there’s anyone on your list whose queer Christmas gift wish list would certainly include displaying some profanity in their home, Ciara Purdy Pictures has exactly what they need. Ciara offers plates, frames, embroidery and timely Christmas ornaments in a variety of creative and fun designs.

Stunning shirts and knits by P.Shirts

For the fashionable queer on your shopping list, you can’t go wrong with an oversized shirt or cosy jumper. P.Shirts offers unique, unisex, and oversized fashion for everyone. The store is run by an Irish/Venezuelan couple who spread a message of love, tolerance, equality, friendship and union in all of their work.

Handcrafted stoneware essential oil burners by Faerly

Faerly is run by James and Eoin who live in Kildare with their chickens and their cat. Their gifts are perfect for the sustainable people on your list because they avoid unnecessary chemicals and plastics in their products. Their handcrafted stoneware essential oil burners come in delicate snowflake white and Christmas tree green designs paired with their Irish-made essential oil blends. With a plant-based tea light and a few drops of essential oil, this gift will transform any space into a cosy winter sanctuary!

Gorgeous statement T-shirt by Mundo Moo

Start a rivalry on Christmas morning by getting county-themed T-shirts representing the best places to live in Ireland. The beloved illustrator behind Mundo Moo, Daniel Mooney’s illustrative talents are not bound solely by his famous prints. His illustrative work is intertwined throughout Mundomoo’s shop, manifesting as prints but also as clothing, totes, stickers, key rings and even a potential jewellery line.

Posters by Eraqurio

Eraquario is a Dublin-based Brazilian street artist and printmaker specialising in LGBTQ+ printmaking, and his gorgeous work his available in poster form. His recognisable pop-art designs have been plastered all over Dublin city, and last year his work was featured in a World AIDS Day campaign in partnership with Poz Vibe Podcast.

GCN Christmas raffle

GCN’s online Christmas Raffle is back and packed with some incredible prizes! With tickets available from as little as €5, you can get one for everyone on your shopping list. And since so many prizes are for two, you could be very well be getting these gifts for yourself!

Prizes include a €250 Aer Lingus holiday gift voucher, a fabulous overnight stay for two and breakfast at The Hendrick Hotel, two tickets to see Sugababes in the 3Arena, two VIP weekend tickets to The Outing Festival, a pair of tickets to Bob The Drag Queen in Vicar Street, shows at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Abbey Theatre, vouchers for Yamamori, Hard Rock Cafe, and Piglet, memberships to IMMA, MoLI and RHA and hampers and gift sets from Boots, The Handmade Soap Company, and The Record Hub, and more!

Gift everyone the chance of winning while also supporting GCN!

GCN subscription

Ready for the fastest and easiest gift that just so happens to support your beloved queer press? Give the Christmas gift that keeps giving all year: a subscription to GCN! The subscription brings amazing queer content directly to your friend’s front door throughout the year along with the amazing Q Card, the passport to queer Irish life.

GCN merch

Last but not least, if you want to spoil a friend, family member or partner with some gorgeous queer merch, why not check out GCN’s shop. From Christmas jumpers to statement tees, there are loads of great options for under the tree. And there’s no time like the present to make a purchase, as the majority of items are discounted for the holidays!

That’s a wrap on the queer Christmas gifts sure to bring joy to everyone on your shopping list! Best of luck finishing the shopping and wrapping so you can enjoy the holiday. If all else fails, place a bow directly on your head and remind your friends and family that the greatest gift of all is spending time together.