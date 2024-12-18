Gay man speaks up about online abuse in new TG4 documentary

TG4 is set to release a new documentary An Gréasán Gráiniúil (The Toxic Web), as part of the investigative Iniúchadh TG4 series. It features an interview with Cian Ó Gríofa, also known as Gaylgeoiri, who frequently speaks about his experiences as a gay man in Ireland.

Airing on Wednesday, December 18, the programme explores the pervasive issue of online abuse and the inadequacies of social media platforms in addressing harmful comments. Nearly half of Irish adults have experienced some form of online hate, according to Assistant Professor Dr Darragh McCashin, a cyberbullying expert from Dublin City University.

Presented by investigative journalist Kevin Magee, the documentary offers candid testimonies from individuals who have endured online abuse. Many share the frustration of trying to navigate social media’s reporting systems, which often fail to swiftly or effectively remove abusive content. These personal stories spotlight the growing gap between the promises made by social media companies and the lived realities of users exposed to harmful comments.

One of the most striking accounts in the documentary comes from Cian Ó Gríofa, 29, who describes the constant abuse he receives online for sharing his story, emphasising the impact it can have on younger people who follow him.

“I would say it bothers me,” he says. “Especially because young people see that hatred and those negative comments. If they’re struggling with their identity, it’s probably not a positive thing for them.”

Ó Gríofa warns that such comments can influence public attitudes, normalising hatred and emboldening individuals to act similarly offline. He cautions that this trend could escalate, leading to real-world violence. “We’re heading towards a dangerous future,” he adds.

A particular focus of the TG4 documentary is the difficulty in removing anonymous, offensive posts and the subsequent psychological toll this has on victims. Despite the introduction of new online safety codes in Ireland, questions remain about whether enough is being done to protect users from the damage caused by anonymous users.

Don’t miss An Gréasán Gráiniúil airing on TG4 from 9:30pm on Wednesday, December 18.