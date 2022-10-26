7 queer Halloween events to attend this weekend

As the days get shorter and the nights get darker, we can’t help but count down the days to the queer Halloween events that are around the corner. Whether you are a horror fanatic, or are simply here to have a good time, there’s a perfect party waiting for you!

The Strawberries Fairies & Goblins Halloween Ball

Friday, October 28, The Sound House, Dublin.

Strawberries has been creating a wonderful and safe space for all LGBTQ+ folk to party and dance as a variety of Irish DJs pump the tunes. The next party is happening at Strawberries’ home, The Sound House, and will feature Berlin-based THC(Radiant Love) playing an extended closing set, as well as resident DJ Bull Horris, Honeypot co-founder Rhzine and E The Artist. This will be their biggest night yet, and will even feature a custom-built installation in the main room. Costumes and fancy dress are highly encouraged and tickets for this energetic night are available here.

Halloween Party Night

Friday, October 28, McHugh’s Venue, Drogheda.

This queer variety night hosted by Domino promises to be a night not to forget. Rocky Horror Picture Show will be live on a big screen and a cabaret show with various talented artists, including Burlesque by Daria Décolleté, Proud Mary by Brian Howard and a Drag performance by Mink Monroe will keep audiences entertained throughout the night. There will also be a DJ playing until late, so nobody has an excuse to stay off the dancefloor. This event is going to absolutely be spooktacular so grab your tickets here!

Absolut Drag Brunch

Saturday October 29, Roberta’s, Dublin.

For those looking for a daytime queer Halloween event, why not chill out at Roberta’s and be entertained by a number of fabulous drag queens? Be prepared for a wicked afternoon of drag performances, games, challenges, prizes, delicious drinks made with the finest Absolut Vodka, and plenty of audience participation. Spot prizes will be given out during the event for the best costumes so come in your fanciest and spookiest Halloween attire! Tickets are priced at €35 per person and include one brunch dish from the menu and three Absolut cocktails (non-alcoholic versions also available). Find the tickets on Eventbrite here.

Mother’s Dead ‘til You’re Dead & Disco Bloodbath

October 29 & 30, Lost Lane, Dublin

No queer event list would be complete without our beloved Mother, and this Halloween is going to be scarily good. Open on Saturday and Sunday of the bank holiday weekend, the 2022 Disco Bloodbath will take place in Mother’s usual home, Lost Lane, and it’s one of this year’s most highly-anticipated Halloween parties. Tickets for the Saturday event, Dead ‘til You’re Dead, can be bought at the door from 11pm, and Sunday’s party, Disco Bloodbath, is sold out. But fret not! Mother is hosting one last competition to give you a chance to attend their Sunday party, check out their latest Instagram post to find out how you can win.

SPONSORED CONTENT



Sunday Social Halloween Party

Sunday, October 30, Farrier & Draper, Dublin.

Sunday Social is back with another event and this month it is their Halloween special. This bank holiday Sunday, they are hosting a party for the gays and strays at Farrier and Draper with doors opening at 10pm. They encourage queer party-goers to dress up, drag out and freak out while Luke Donegan makes his debut as DJ. Tickets are encouraged to be bought in advance and can be found here for €10.

Rocky Horror Drag Brunch

Sunday, October 30, Garavogue, Sligo.

For those out west, Garavogue has been hosting brilliant drag brunches throughout the year and this Halloween, they are celebrating the spooky season with a Rocky Horror Picture Show theme. Tickets are €25 per person, which includes a delicious lunch with a glass of bubbly and front-row seats to a drag show that can’t be missed. Drag queens Coco Ri, Dylan Jordan, Naomi Diamond and Magdalena Scandal will grace the stage and leave you with chills thanks to their stellar performances. Tickets are high in demand but can be purchased at the door.

The Stranger Things Upside Down Party

Monday October 31, Lost Lane and Wigwam, Dublin.

Name a better theme for a Halloween party than Stanger Things… we’ll wait. The Netflix show is full of spooky creatures and a banger soundtrack. With that in mind, various Irish young artists came together to transform Lost Lane into the Upside Down for a night full of “meticulously curated playlist of 1980s throwback classics inspired by the show’s soundtrack and an immersive multimedia interior recreating its striking visual world.” There will be prizes for the best-dressed attendees, therefore, Stranger Things-inspired outfits are encouraged. Tickets for the party at Lost Lane have been fully sold out but due to popular demand, they have announced their second venue where the party will be just as lively. Tickets for the party at Wigwam can be purchased here.

Now that you have a place to go and celebrate the scary season, get creative with your costumes! If you’re stuck on what to wear this year, why not take a look at our iconic couples costume ideas for you and pal or partner to try? Whether you’re dressing up with your significant other(s) or your bestie(s), we’re sure you’ll gather inspiration and dress to impress at whatever queer event you attend this Halloween.