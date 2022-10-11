6 killer queer Halloween events happening this month

It’s that time of year again: spooky season (aka gay Christmas). This means there are some amazing Halloween-themed queer events throughout Dublin this month. So, to help you find the coolest ones, we created a list of six Halloween events you have to check out before it’s too late.

1. Boos & Booze Halloween Party

October 28, McHughs Venue, Drogheda

Hosted by Domino, this queer Halloween party promises to be a night not to forget. Rocky Horror Picture Show will be live on a big screen and a cabaret show with various talented artists, including Burlesque by Daria Décolleté, Proud Mary by Brian Howard and a Drag performance by Mink Monroe will keep audiences entertained throughout the night.

There will be a DJ playing until late, so nobody has an excuse to stay off the dancefloor. Tickets are available here, and fancy dress is optional.

2. Dykon – Trick or Treat

October 21, Grand Social, Dublin

Dykon is a queer club night founded in Cork earlier this year. They aim to create a fun and safe space for queer women and non-binary people.

This October, the event is coming to Dublin for a special Halloween-themed party. According to the organisers, the public can expect “stage games for the brave willing to step on stage, live music performances from queer and female artists and amazing DJ’s,” as well as the presence of some fantastic queer Irish social media creators.

Tickets are available here – hurry up to secure yours, as they are selling out fast!

3. Hallokween (art exhibition)

From October 5 to November 5, All My Friends Pub, Dublin

All My Friends is hosting a month-long Halloween-inspired art exhibition. Four renowned artists are showcasing their brilliant work in the pub – Gabriel Marques, Gerry Lee, Hazel Coonagh and Áine Macken.

“Halloween is the queerest time of year, aside from pride. Make up, costumes, exploration of identity, it’s the perfect collaborative theme for a group such as ours as is the venue ‘All my friends’. Come be friends with us and say hallo to the kweens,” says Gerry Lee.

For further information, check out All My Friends’ Instagram page.

4. QueerMania Halloween Spooktacular

October 23, The Sound House, Dublin

QueerMania has recently announced its first Halloween edition called Halloween Spooktacular. Jack Anthony O’Connor and Dylan Jordan will host the party. There will be loads of performances throughout the night, from acts including Virgo Moon, Dr Count Evel, Nokia, Jack Madden and more.

General admission tickets are €15, and they are available here. QueerMania has advised the public to book their tickets in advance.

5. The Stranger Things Upside Down Party

October 31, Lost Lane, Dublin

Name a better theme for a Halloween party than Stanger Things… we’ll wait.

The Netflix show is full of spooky creatures and a banger soundtrack. With that in mind, various Irish young artists came together to transform Lost Lane into the Upside Down for a night full of “meticulously curated playlist of 1980s throwback classics inspired by the show’s soundtrack and an immersive multimedia interior recreating its striking visual world.”

There will be prizes for the best-dressed attendees. Therefore, Stranger Things-inspired outfits are encouraged. Early-bird tickets are sold out, but you can still find general admission tickets here.

6. Mother

October 29 & 30, Lost Lane, Dublin

No queer event list would be complete without our beloved Mother, and this Halloween is going to be scarily good. Open on Saturday and Sunday of the bank holiday weekend, the 2022 Disco Bloodbath will take place in Mother’s usual home, Lost Lane, and it’s one of this year’s most highly-anticipated Halloween parties.

Although tickets for Sunday night are sold out, tickets for Saturday can be bought on the door, and the wonderful organisers are also hosting a ticket giveaway on their social media.