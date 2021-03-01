Queer highlights in Golden Globes ceremony rocked by controversy

It was a very different Golden Globes ceremony than usual last night. Usually one of TV and film’s most glamorous and fun events, this year’s celebration was marked by the pandemic and the recent revelation that the Hollywood Foreign Press, the group behind the ceremony, has no black members.

While technical glitches and awkward pauses abounded in a ceremony which took place mainly online, the HFP were called out repeatedly by presenters and winners alike for their lack of diversity – which many say reflected the lineup of nominees. Notable snubs included I May Destroy You on the TV side, and both One Night In Miami and Da Five Bloods in many categories as both are considered a lock for multiple Oscar nominations.

Of those that did win, however, there were many notable queer highlights. Jodie Foster, a surprise winner for Best Supporting Actress in The Mauritanian, accepted the award in silk pyjamas, and kissing her wife. “I love my wife! Thank you, Alex!” she exclaimed during her acceptance speech.

Jodie Foster wins the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/UZlX7q7lu3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Schitt’s Creek continued to rake in the awards, winning best TV Series Musical or Comedy, and Catherine O’Hara winning Best Actress in the same category. Creator Dan Levy took the opportunity to call for the Globes board to be more diverse, saying, “I hope that this time next year, this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of the film and television being made today, because there is so much more to be celebrated.”

Dan Levy dropping some truth about inclusion and urging the #GoldenGlobes do better at acknowledging diversity during his #SchittsCreek series win. pic.twitter.com/xyxgbT3sPz — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) March 1, 2021

The argument over whether straight actors should be cast in gay roles continued as Rosamund Pike won the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical prize for her performance in I Care A Lot, where she stars as part of a lesbian couple who swindle old people out of their fortunes.

Living legend, Jane Fonda, was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her incredible career. Fonda also used the moment to call for inclusivity, stating, “Stories, they really can change people. But there’s a story we’ve been afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry. A story about which voices we respect and elevate, and which we tune out. A story about who’s offered a seat at the table and who is kept out of the rooms where decisions are made.

“So let’s all of us, including all the groups who decide who gets hired and what gets made and who wins awards—let’s all of us make an effort to expand that tent so that everyone rises and everyone’s story has a chance to be seen and heard.”

This year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient… Jane Fonda! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qTb1Jqul3i — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

While Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon may not have taken home the prizes for their performances in Ratched, Paulson still managed to make an impression in the most stylish category while sporting an arm cast.

SARAH PAULSON IS UNREAL pic.twitter.com/n55XEudib9 — George (@spfanlana) March 1, 2021

There was also big news for Chloe Zhao, who became the first woman of colour to win Best Director in the history of the Golden Globes for Nomadland. It’s looking more likely Zhao has the Oscar in the bag.

And notably, James Corden also failed to take home an award for his much-criticised performance in The Prom, which saw the actor accused of “gay face” for his exaggerated performance as a gay Broadway star.

For a full list of the winners, visit the Golden Globes website.