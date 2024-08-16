Queer music festival faces backlash after Róisín Murphy announced as headliner

Australian queer music festival TRAMP is facing backlash from the LGBTQ+ community after they announced Irish singer-songwriter Róisín Murphy as one of the headliners. The singer has faced criticism in the past for her harmful anti-trans comments.

Taking place in Naarm, Melbourne, on November 22, 2024, the TRAMP festival is organised by Summer Camp. The event is advertised as a celebration of queer culture, stating that they “endeavour to be a safe space for all to gather and we love seeing every colour and combo of the LGBTQIA + rainbow and beyond.”

Earlier this week, the festival released the full lineup for this year’s event, which includes Drag Race UK alumn Bimini, musician Jaguar and more. The main headliners for the festival are Irish singer Róisín Murphy and trap rapper Rico Nasty. The announcement sparked backlash from many LGBTQ+ people, who commented on how inviting Róisín Murphy to headline the festival meant the event could not be a safe space for the trans community.

The singer came under fire last year because of her remarks on gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, saying that “puberty blockers are fucked, absolutely desolate, big pharma laughing all the way to the bank”. She also called trans youth “little mixed-up kids” who are “vulnerable and need to be protected”.

Puberty blockers are a form of gender-affirming care and are often considered to be a life-saving treatment for trans youth. Studies have shown that those who have access to puberty blockers at a younger age are less likely to consider suicide and will have better mental health when moving into adulthood.

After receiving widespread criticism for her comments, Murphy released a statement saying she was sorry her words were “directly hurtful” to her fans. She then concluded by saying she “will now completely bow out of this conversation within the public domain”.

Her comments and the following apology came as a shock to many of her fans, especially considering that the singer had garnered a significant LGBTQ+ fanbase throughout her career. Her response also faced criticism, with some calling it a “poor apology” and taking it to mean that she would still espouse those views while avoiding talking about them in public.

Commenting on the TRAMP festival’s lineup announcement, one person said: ““Super disappointed to see Róisin Murphy is booked! Is this festival only a safe space for cis people?”

“Róisín Murphy? Really? After she called trans kids “mixed-up” & their healthcare “desolate” & “f*cked up”? Was there no trans or even queer artist you’d prefer to headline?” another person commented.

“It’s a shame that so many talented local artists who didn’t know the lineup until this release are having to be the ones to take a stand rather than the organisers. SHAME!!!” commented someone else.

Following the lineup release, one of the acts that was scheduled to perform at the event, Australian musician and DJ Tanzer, pulled out of the festival in solidarity with the trans community. “The dignity and the safety of trans people is always, always more important than a gig,” she shared on her Instagram stories.

The artist explained that none of the performers had been informed about the lineup before the poster was released. “We’d all signed on to the festival presuming it was the usual fabulous Summer Camp lineup,” she said.

“I didn’t post anything yesterday when I saw the lineup because, I guess I was hoping for an apology or a statement or something to be done,” Tanzer added. “But since then I have seen my trans friends doing the work speaking about it.

“I thought it was important to add my voice in saying that I will not be appearing on a bill with this headliner.

“And that trans people, the health of trans people, the dignity and the safety of trans people is always, always more important than a gig.”

GCN reached out to the Summer Camp Festival for comment.