Watch: Tom Daley wears knitted speedos in new water safety campaign

In his latest feat after the Paris Games, five-time Olympic medalist Tom Daley posed in bright red knitted speedos to deliver a powerful message in a new water safety campaign.

Fresh out of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won a silver medal alongside diving partner Noah Williams, Tom Daley has embarked on a new gig in collaboration with liqueur brand Malibu Drinks and the Royal Lifesaving Society (RLSS), a charity that has a “proud history of helping to reducing the number of lives lost to drowning”.

With this new campaign, Daley aims to raise awareness of alcohol-related water deaths. According to the RLSS, one in four drowning deaths in the UK occur as a result of alcohol consumption. Despite this, an average of eight in 10 young people believe it’s ok to swim after having a drink, with 60% of British people admitting to having done so.

The campaign is accompanied by a video in which Daley appears on Brighton beach, heading on to a diving board, clad in nothing but red knitted speedos. As he readies to dive, the Olympic champion reads a message on the water, saying: “1 in 4 UK drownings involve alcohol.”

The athlete then turns his back to the pool, showing the back of his swim trunks with the message: “Don’t Drink and Dive”.

Speaking about the campaign, Daley said that while he has “always loved being in the water,” he is aware of how dangerous it can be. “Maybe more than most, I understand its power and the need to respect it to stay safe.

“I’m proud to be working with Malibu and the Royal Life Saving Society UK to get this message out there. Stay safe and Don’t Drink and Dive,” he added.

In addition to the ad, knitting expert Tom Daley has also released a collection of crocheted swimwear items, including speedos, sliders, hats and even sunglasses. All proceeds from the collection will go to the Royal Lifesaving Society.