Queer participants needed for LGBT Ireland focus group

In response to a worrying study published in 2018, LGBT Ireland has partnered with Mental Health Reform to conduct a focus group aiming to gain further insight into the Irish LGBTQ+ experience using mental health supports in the state. The focus group comes as part of the broader ‘My Voice Matters’ campaign, and the results will be used to advocate for improved services for queer people across the country.

Participating will involve attending an online session with 4 to 6 people, along with 2 researchers from Mental Health Reform. You will be asked to share your views and experiences of utilising mental health supports in Ireland, and all information that you provide will be recorded with confidentiality as a priority, with the transcripts being completely anonymous.

In order to take part in the LGBT Ireland focus group, you must be over the age of eighteen, identify as LGBTQ+, and have used mental health services within the last two years. These services may be public or private and can include a psychiatrist, community mental health services, or inpatient services.

Due to the nature of the study, some participants may feel emotional or uncomfortable at certain points. It should be noted that one may stop, take a break, or withdraw from the focus group at any stage, up until their transcript has been made anonymous.

The findings from this research project will be published in a publicly accessible report and will contribute to campaigning for improved mental health supports for LGBTQ+ people in Ireland. This is an opportunity to help shape the future of Irish queer experiences, and ensure a happier and healthier life for generations to come.

The upcoming focus groups are taking place between February 1, 2021, and February 12, 2021. To register your interest and find out more information, head to the ‘My Voice Matters’ website, where you can also find details of the broader campaign.