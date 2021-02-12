Queer Valentine's Day gifts for that special someone

Are you still stuck on what to buy your other half this Valentine’s day? Never fear, GCN is here to help! Check out our list below of possible queer Valentine’s day gifts.

If the gift puts you in your loved one’s good books… you’re welcome!

Queer Cards:

Why not make a special card this Valentines Day for that special person in your life? Funky Pigeon has a wide range of same-sex cards that you can customise just for your partner to show how much you really love them.

Comedy

How about grabbing some tickets for an online gig, like Stupid Cupid? Expect a night of adventures in dating as comedians and special musical guests share their stories and attempt to teach some lessons!

Funny Gifts:

Fancy something a little more tongue-in-cheek? How about this range of humorous LGBTQ+ mugs from Etsy for the one you love to let them know exactly what position they’ve gotten themselves into.

Be An Ally:

A pronoun pin is a great gift for that special someone this February 14th. There are various designs and they won’t break the bank. You can buy them on Redbubble here.

Queer Books:

Books are perfect queer Valentine’s Day gifts. Show your love for your other half but also for an independent queer business this Valentine’s day with some queer literature. Queer Lit is a new LGBTQ+ bookstore to help make queer literature more accessible – visit their website here.

Adult Toys:

It goes without saying, adult toys are always a good gift to spice up your relationship. Check out Ireland’s favourite sex toy store – Sex Siopa – for ideas.

LGBTQ+ Clothing: – rainbowdepot.com

Is that special someone a bit of a fashionista? Well then, why not buy them some queer clothing? Rainbow Depot offers a wide range of LGBTQ+ themed fashion.

Buy Irish – Literally:

Does your partner speak Irish or have a love for the Irish language? Then how about this LGBTQ+ friendly Irish magnet. You can buy it here.

Support GCN – Your Queer Press:

If you’re a couple who like to support the community, why not show some love to GCN with a donation? You can donate by texting GCN to 50300 and give €4 to help support us. You can also check out our website for other ways to show you care.