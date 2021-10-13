Queering The Groove explores relationship between pop music and LGBTQ+ community

As far back as the 1950’s, pop music has embodied sexuality – be it through expressive lyrics, evocative performances or extravagant outfits, the genre has continually reflected society’s desires.

The significance of this intersection has never been more strongly bound than to the representation and expression of LGBTQ+ audiences and performers. The Queering The Groove seminar, October 21 and 22, at DCU, will explore some of the correlations between pop music and LGBTQ+ culture.

The multidisciplinary event will combine a mixture of academic presentations, interviews, panel discussions and curated talks. Joining organisers, David Carroll and Jean-Philippe Imbert will be keynote speaker, Darryl W Bullock, author of David Bowie Made Me Gay: 100 Years of LGBT Music and The Velvet Mafia: The Gay Men Who Ran the Swinging Sixties.

Other contributors include a star-studded panel of guests such as; singer, songwriter Shaz Oye; drag star and HIV activist Veda; DJ, Martin McCann; and GCN’s very own Marlon Jimenez-Compton.

The diverse range of talks will encompass everything from Dolly Parton and Little Richard to even less predictable dance music. It will explore ideas around the ‘gay icon’ and the ‘gay anthem’, as well as explorations of various aspects of queer fandom will be explored.

The seminar serves to consolidate pop’s place as a soundtrack to our lives and to celebrate its role as an enduring and potently queer cultural force.

Organiser Jean-Philippe Imbert says, “We are thrilled to provide a platform at DCU, for academics, artists and music fans, to come together at this junction, to celebrate the rich intersecting relationship between sexuality and pop music”.

The event will take place online across the 21st and 22nd of October. Co-organiser David Carroll suggests, “Importantly, the online conference will allow us to broaden the net of discourse, and the programme includes a plethora of Irish and international speakers”.

Click here to register for the event.