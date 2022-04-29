Rachel Sennott and Kaia Gerber to join forces in new lesbian movie Bottoms

Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, the powerhouse team behind the critically acclaimed Mubi film Shiva Baby are making a lesbian movie together!

That’s right! Seligman and Sennott will merge their talents together on a new outing into the world of high school sex comedies.

Rachel Sennott and Emma Seligman will work together again in 'Bottoms' pic.twitter.com/xyiF6KRA3O — LUIS – 🎬 (@LUIS8171073011) April 21, 2022

Bottoms will follow the lives of two unpopular queer girls who start a fight club to impress cheerleaders and have sex before they graduate high school.

Emma Seligman will be directing the film and Rachel Sennott and Kaia Gerber are amongst the incredible cast.

Seligman is a multi-award nominated filmmaker whose critically acclaimed debut feature Shiva Baby won the Film Independent’s John Cassavetes Award.

She is currently in the process of developing a TV series for HBO, which will be produced by Adam McKay though his company Hyperobject Industries.

Speaking about the film, Seligman said “I wanted to put on screen the film I wish I could have seen when I was in high school when it comes to fun, more raunchy depictions of queer women – or queer people in general.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she also declared “I want to make every movie I do going forward with a queer female lead.”

Emma Seligman's 'Bottoms' has cast Rachel Sennott, Havana Rose Liu, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, & Dagmara Dominczyk! This is a movie that follows two queer girls that start a fight club to try to get the attention of cheerleaders. pic.twitter.com/E7Tr9Jnxeo — Kyle – Impractical (@Impracticaltv) April 22, 2022

In addition to Rachel Sennott and Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine will also be starring in the lesbian movie fresh after his triumphant performance in the Amazon Studios film, Cinderella.

Pitch Perfect mastermind Elizabeth Banks is set to produce the film in addition to Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions.

Rachel Sennott’s next A24 slasher movie Bodies Bodies Bodies is scheduled to release on August 5 this year.

The highly anticipated movie is said to feature the likes of backstabbing, fake friends, and a party gone wrong. Amanda Stenberg and Pete Davidson will also join Sennott in this film.

Bottoms is expected to begin production this spring. There is no current release date as of yet but either way, we cannot wait to see this iconic film on the big screen!