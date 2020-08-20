Red heads bare their all in floral fields for the Red Hot Calendar 2021

The Red Hot Calendar will be making a beautiful return in 2021 as 12 red-headed men get back to nature and bare their all for a good cause.

Since launching in 2014, Red Hot is the world’s only nude redhead photography brand. Throughout the years, they have raised funds for crucial causes, released a book, featured a travelling exhibit, and dropped a variety of calendars.

In 2016, the group launched their second artbook Red Hot II in Rotterdam, which went on to have a critically acclaimed London exhibition. Their Calendars throughout the years have created a space where red-headed men can celebrate their fiery hair.

For the Red Hot Calendar 2021, photographer and creative director Thomas Knights conceptualised the floral theme. Featuring Andrew Offen, Sam How, Arran, and many more, the photos showcase men returning to nature and basking in flowers.

On the Kickstarter page for the Calender, it reads, “Journey deep into this heavenly escape, each scene more alluring than the last, where 12 beautiful ginger boys get back to nature and bare all. In this paradise, the birds, bees and butterflies fill the air looking for that valuable sticky-sweet nectar.”

“This year we play with masculine and feminine themes, fragile petals brush up against soft skin on hard muscle, innocence meets sexual desires, forbidden fantasies finally find the light… and only love exists. This is a secret world. But we invite you in. Come and see for yourself,” the Kickstarter page continues.

A portion of the proceeds will be going towards It’s in the Bag, a UK testicular cancer awareness campaign. There has already been an incredible £62,000 raised for this great cause.

On the Calendar’s Kickstarter page, it describes It’s in the Bag as, “The charity maintain an ’upbeat approach’ when tackling the taboo issue of men’s emotional wellbeing, mental health and physical welfare in the fight against Testicular Cancer.”