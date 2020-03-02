RTÉ documentary Late Date welcomes LGBT+ people over age of 65 to share their love stories

RTÉ are looking for people over the age of 65 to share their stories of love and relationships as part of a new TV documentary, Late Date.

This heartwarming show aims to highlight the ‘Irish pursuit of romance, later in life’. Those in the age bracket are welcome to open up about their experiences with love, whether they are currently looking for some romance or have already found ‘The One’. The team over at RTÉ are also accepting any copies of photos to complement the person’s story.

Late Date is an incredible opportunity for LGBT+ people to share their personal experiences as a part of the community which has at times been overlooked. Last year, The Long Road to Pride captured the public’s heart as it shone a light on the isolation felt by older people. Dublin Bus Twitter wrote, “For many, the road to Pride is a long one. This year we were lucky enough to give some older members of Ireland’s LGBT+ the Pride they never had. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed being part of it.”

There is an incredible power in a person’s story which can create immense change. Recently, Age Action collaborated with Dublin Pride to launch Older Than Pride as a way to celebrate a “forgotten demographic”. 65 year-old Jim Lawless said at the announcement, “Even if you tirelessly supported gay rights all your life, if you slip out of social circles you are quickly forgotten at our age.”

Similar to the way the RTÉ 2 show First Dates Ireland has brought important discussions to the public attention, Late Date has the potential to become a wonderful platform to speak about love within the LGBT+ community and across the generations.

If you would like to get involved or know anyone who would love to participate, you can reach out to the documentary team at [email protected] or by phone at 012083177. Just tell them a bit about yourself or your friend, including name, age, and a little summary of your story.