RuPaul's DragCon is going digital for the first time in herstory

Oooooh gurl! WoWPresents have announced the first-ever digital edition of DragCon which will be streamed live on World of Wonder’s YouTube channel on May 2 and 3 beginning 7 PM GMT for free!

In a press release, WoWPresents said:

“We’re in this together, squirrel friends! We wanted to keep the energy of DragCon alive while SLAYING at home, so your favourite queens and stars will be coming together for the first-ever Digital DragCon on May 2 and 3. Stream this once-in-a-lifetime drag extravaganza for FREE on WOW Presents YouTube.”

Queens from the current season 12 along with some other fan favourites will participate in “wig-snatching entertainment, exclusive Q&As, glittering performances, shoutouts, and safe-space celebration.”

The physical RuPaul’s DragCon was meant to be held in Los Angeles this weekend but was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BroadwayWorld reports that 100,000 attendees visited the Los Angeles and New York City conventions in 2019.

In January 2020, the first UK DragCon took place in London.

Taking part in the first Digital DragCon are season 12 queens including Jackie Cox, Nicky Doll and Widow Von’Du. Some fan favourites taking part include Adore Delano, Alaska, Aquaria, Darienne Lake, Manila Luzon and Tammie Brown.

Drag is having a moment on the main stage in the entertainment world. In addition to season 12, ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race‘ premiered last Friday.

Fans have been gagged and gooped after it was Ruvealed that the queens from episode one, Trixie, Bob and Monét didn’t actually make over the celebrity contestants.

It was in fact Laila McQueen, Shannel and Mayhem Miller who worked behind the scenes to make over the contestants.

Fans were shocked by this revelation and pointed out that they found it strange that these three queens did so much work and received no credit for doing so.