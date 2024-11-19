Footballers Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis receive homophobic abuse following baby announcement

Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis have received homophobic abuse after announcing that they are expecting a baby. The football power couple have been together since 2020, and got engaged in September 2023.

Kerr and Mewis shared the news on Instagram, posting photos of them kissing, showing the latter’s bump and the ultrasound scan. The accompanying caption reads: “Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!”

Many fellow athletes and fans warmly congratulated the parents-to-be, with Mewis’ club West Ham saying: “A huge congratulations to Kristie and her partner Sam, who have announced they are expecting their first child.” The midfielder has 53 caps for the US Women’s National Team and joined the London-based WSL club in December 2023.

Despite many positive responses, the news was also met with homophobia and ignorance. Chelsea star and Australia’s record goalscorer Kerr was forced to limit comments on the post, while her club’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group condemned the abuse.

“Homophobia has no place in football, at Chelsea, or in our society,” Chelsea Pride wrote. “It’s heartbreaking and infuriating to see social media flooded with hateful comments when we should be celebrating love, pride, and unity.

“Over the weekend and today, our club was forced to shut down comments and even delete posts, posts that should have been shining moments of joy, from the powerful symbolism of Rainbow Laces to the incredible news that Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis will welcome a child in 2025.

“‘No to Hate’ isn’t just a slogan; it’s a battle cry. It’s a reminder that we must keep fighting for what is right, for true acceptance, and for a game that embraces everyone without exception.

“We refuse to stand by in silence,” the statement continues.

Chelsea Pride said that it fights for “a football world where every player, fan, and family can live openly and be celebrated, without fear or prejudice,” adding: “This is our game, our club, and our unwavering commitment: Hate will never win here.”

When approached by Daily Mail Australia, Chelsea FC also said it “is aware of recent unacceptable and hateful homophobic comments published across various social media platforms”.

“There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we will not accept any abuse directed towards our players, staff or supporters,” the spokesperson continued.

“We are extremely proud to be a diverse, inclusive club that celebrates and welcomes people from all cultures, communities and identities.”

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman was also asked about the incident at a press conference on Tuesday, November 19.

“Unfortunately that’s part of our world I guess,” she said to reporters, adding it is “very, very disappointing”.

“I’m very happy for (Kerr and Mewis),” she expressed. “So congratulations to them. They are really happy, they look really happy and I hope everything goes well.”