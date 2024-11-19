Gardaí release photos of 99 “persons of interest” as part of Dublin riots investigation

Gardaí have published photos of 99 “persons of interest” they want to speak to in connection to the Dublin riots. With this unprecedented step, gardaí are urging people with relevant information to come forward in a bid to make more arrests.

The Dublin riots broke out after a brutal knife attack took place at a school at Parnell Square on November 23, 2023, where three children and an adult were injured. Following the attack, unconfirmed reports that the perpetrator was an immigrant led far-right agitators to whip up a frenzy on social media, urging people to protest.

During the public disorder events, a total of 28 vehicles, including a Luas, buses and garda cars, were burned out or damaged. 13 gardaí were injured while trying to contain the violence, which caused millions of euros in damages. Moreover, the night saw widespread looting and robbery.

So far, 57 people have been arrested in connection to the Dublin riots, with 53 of them already charged before the courts. The offences listed in the charges include criminal damage, arson, theft and public order matters. In addition, some people have been sent forward for trial at the Circuit Court for more serious alleged crimes.

As part of the ongoing investigations, gardaí have gathered over 17,000 hours of CCTV footage, which is still under review by an investigation team. From the analysis of this footage, gardaí have gathered photos of 99 “persons of interest” who were present in Dublin’s city centre during the riots and have played a role in the events.

Publishing the photos today, November 19, gardaí have now issued a public appeal to help identify these 99 people. If identified, these individuals will be interviewed by gardaí to either include or exclude them from the investigation.

A garda spokesperson said, “Members of the public can provide information/ nominate identification for any of the 99 ‘persons of interest’ through the Garda website. Members of the public can do so confidentiality if they so wish.

“An Garda Síochána would encourage any person who identifies themselves as a ‘person of interest’ from the published images to make immediate contact with the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station”.

According to a source who spoke to the Irish Independent, “This is the first time in the history of the force that such a tactic has been used on such a large scale in an attempt to identify suspects.”

The move comes after one of the main targets in the investigations was convicted yesterday, November 18. Declan Donaghey, from William Street, pleaded guilty to arson, violent disorder, criminal damage and rioting and is due to be sentenced tomorrow.

As stated by gardaí, a large number of people connected to the Dublin riots are also being investigated by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation for alleged incitement to hatred. However, it is understood that no arrests have been made in this strand of the investigation.

The photos of the “persons of interest” can be viewed here. People who wish to contact the investigation team at Store Street Garda Station can do so by calling 01-6668000 or emailing [email protected]. Moreover, confidential information can be provided to the Garda Investigation team by contacting the Garda Confidential Phone number on 1800 666 111.