London queer nightclub Heaven closed after security guard charged with rape

Popular queer nightclub Heaven, located in London, has closed “until further notice” after a security guard was charged with raping one of its patrons.

Situated off Villiers Street in Charing Cross, Heaven is a world-famous queer nightclub, open since 1979. The club closed after its alcohol licence was suspended for 28 days by Westminster Council following an application by the Metropolitan Police on the grounds of public safety.

This suspension follows an emergency hearing that took place on Friday, November 15, when the council heard that a woman was allegedly attacked and raped by one of Heaven’s security guards. According to the police, the alleged assault took place on November 1, when the woman was “refused entry for being too intoxicated”.

She was then led into a side street by one of the security guards, who allegedly “had non-consensual sex with the victim”. When the woman later tried to report the assault to other security personnel, they “ignored her”, the police reported. The accused security guard, who has been identified as Morenikeji Adewole of Dartford, has since been arrested and charged with rape.

In a statement following the hearing, the Metropolitan Police also detailed that this case “follows another incident in May when three members of the venue’s security team were filmed assaulting a customer in the street”. The statement highlighted how both “incidents raise serious concerns about the venue’s ability to fulfil its obligations to protect its customers”.

Speaking about the case, a spokesperson for the Westminster Council told the BBC: “Following a request from the Metropolitan Police, and considering evidence from both the police and the operator, the council’s licensing committee has decided to suspend Heaven’s licence for 28 days.

“We recognise this venue’s cultural significance but the committee agreed this step is necessary to prevent serious crime and protect the public,” they continued. “A full licensing hearing will be held in December where both the police and venue management will have the opportunity to present new evidence.”

After the news of the suspension emerged, Heaven posted on Instagram saying it is “considering (its) position with regard to an appeal”.

“We are sickened by this allegation but can’t comment as it’s an ongoing criminal investigation,” the post added. “We can only send our thoughts to the alleged victim. Our priority is to put new procedures in place to make sure nothing like this can happen again and gain the confidence of the Council as we move forward.”