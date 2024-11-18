Ali Bromley makes history as first lesbian winner of Big Brother UK

Ali Bromley has made history as the first out lesbian to win Big Brother UK. The result was announced on Friday, November 15, with the Leicester woman receiving 51.9% of the over five million public votes.

Despite being the bookies’ favourite to take home the top prize of £90,000, Bromley did not expect it.

“I was ranked least likely to win, I think, within the house from the beginning. I didn’t think I’d win, I feel like I’ve made a few pretty good calls, maybe, but this one? No, I didn’t call it at all,” she said.

Reflecting on her time in the Big Brother house, she added: “I had no game plan, I was just myself from the beginning to the end. Sometimes I made mistakes, sometimes I didn’t get things right, but overall I was authentic and I hope that people connected to that.”

Aged 38, Ali Bromley also made history as the oldest-ever female winner of Big Brother. Throughout the show’s 21st season, the forensic psychologist made headlines for various reasons, including her wardrobe choices.

At one point, she wore a pink top reading “Trans rights are human rights”, in a display of allyship with the transgender community.

In another episode, she wore a T-shirt with watermelon imagery, a symbol of solidarity with Palestine. The T-shirt was identified as the ‘Freedom Melon Tee’ from Wear The Peace, which donates all proceeds to Pious Project of America, a charity supplying medical aid, food, water and other necessities to people in Gaza.

After receiving complaints, Big Brother removed the episode from ITVX and edited out the design before re-uploading it. The show issued a statement reading: “We apologise to any viewers who have been offended by the broadcast…Any offensive messaging associated with the image does not reflect the values of beliefs of Big Brother.”

Ali being pro trans and pro Palestine ugh that’s MOTHERRRR <3 #bbuk pic.twitter.com/G7fNR8YxlQ — 🎀 Samantha 🎀 (@jigglypompom) October 22, 2024

However, Ali was praised by many audience members, with one saying: “I love how she’s brought in both pro-Palestine and pro-trans shirts, I just love this woman actually.” Another expressed: “Ali should be applauded for these t-shirts btw, first a trans rights are human rights shirt and a Palestine one. Honestly queen s**t right there.”

On separate occasions, the self-described “late-in-life lesbian” was also commended for sharing her coming out story, as well as explaining different queer labels and issues to other contestants.