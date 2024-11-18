Four more men arrested in connection with Dublin Riots

This morning, November 18, four more people were arrested in connection to the Dublin Riots, which erupted in the capital’s city centre last year.

Public disorder events broke out after a brutal knife attack took place at a school at Parnell Square on November 23, 2023, where three children and an adult were injured.

Following the attack, unconfirmed reports that the perpetrator was an immigrant led far-right agitators to whip up a frenzy on social media, urging people to protest.

​​Crowds began to gather in the city centre and violence escalated, with rioters attacking police officers, setting cars and public transport on fire, and smashing and looting shops. Many were chanting anti-immigration slogans while carrying out the destruction.

The disorder also led to the cancellation of some events organised by LGBTQ+ groups due to safety concerns, including the Queer Spectrum Film Festival, which was due to happen on November 25, 2023.

At the time, organisers wrote: “In light of recent events, we’ve made the tough call to cancel tomorrow’s Queer Spectrum Film Festival. Many of us are feeling vulnerable, and the safety of our LGBTQIA+ family, QPOC, immigrants, and the Project Arts Center team is our top priority.”

Investigations into the riots are ongoing, and An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to anyone with information or involved in organising or participating in the events to come forward.

During a number of search operations carried out by gardaí this morning, three men in their late teens, 20s and 30s and a juvenile were arrested in Dublin in connection with the riots. All four men are currently detained at garda stations in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

These bring the total number of detentions in the investigations to 57, with a man and a woman having been arrested on Thursday last week.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information “or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events, to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station”.