Woman and man arrested as part of ongoing investigations into Dublin Riots

Two further people, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s, have been arrested in connection to the far-right riots that erupted in Dublin last November.

The Dublin riots broke out after a brutal knife attack that took place at a school at Parnell Square on November 23, 2023, where three children and an adult were injured.

Following the attack, unconfirmed reports that the perpetrator was an immigrant led far-right agitators to whip up a frenzy on social media, urging people to protest. This led to the widespread violence that broke out in Dublin.

​​Crowds began to gather in the city centre and violence escalated, with rioters attacking police officers, setting cars and public transport on fire, and smashing and looting shops. Many were chanting anti-immigration slogans while carrying out the destruction.

The disorder also led to the cancellation of some events organised by LGBTQ+ groups due to safety concerns, including the Queer Spectrum Film Festival, which was due to happen on November 25, 2023.

At the time, organisers wrote: “In light of recent events, we’ve made the tough call to cancel tomorrow’s Queer Spectrum Film Festival. Many of us are feeling vulnerable, and the safety of our LGBTQIA+ family, QPOC, immigrants, and the Project Arts Center team is our top priority.”

Investigations into the riots are ongoing, and An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to anyone with information or involved in organising or participating in the event to come forward.

Yesterday morning, November 15, gardaí in Store Street arrested a woman and a man in connection to the Dublin Riots, bringing the total number of arrests in the ongoing investigation to 53.

The man appeared before Dublin District Court last night and was charged in connection to the public disorder events. The woman was due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Gardaí continued to appeal to anyone with information “or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events, to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station”.