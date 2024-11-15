Lady Gaga to appear in season 2 of Wednesday, filming in Ireland

Lady Gaga is set to appear in season 2 of Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The pop icon’s involvement comes after her 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’ went viral last year, thanks to Wednesday fans pairing it with Jenna Ortega’s now-iconic dance scene. While full details about Gaga’s role are under wraps, sources confirm that she is currently filming the show in Europe, where Ortega is also on set.

Gaga’s role will reportedly be a cameo, as producers initially sought her for a larger part in the supernatural mystery series but were unable to finalise those plans. Speculation has grown that she may soon join Ortega in Wicklow, Ireland, where filming is underway. This will mark Gaga’s return to television following her Golden Globe-winning turn in American Horror Story: Hotel (Season 5).

Wednesday debuted on Netflix in 2022 and quickly gained a massive following for its darkly comedic take on the Addams Family’s teenage daughter. The series explores Wednesday Addams’ formative years as she navigates life as a student and a budding psychic. Ortega, who stars as the titular character, has been widely praised for her performance, further cementing the show’s popularity.

Lady Gaga’s appearance on Wednesday adds to her growing list of acting credits. She’s previously starred in films like the Oscar-winning A Star Is Born, House of Gucci, and this year’s Joker: Folie à Deux. Beyond acting, Gaga is also busy with her music career, having released the lead single “Disease” in October. Her highly anticipated seventh solo album is slated for release in February 2025.

The collaboration between Gaga and Wednesday feels particularly fitting, given the viral crossover between her music and the show. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details about her cameo and speculating how her dark and theatrical style will align with the show’s gothic aesthetic.

Netflix and Gaga’s representatives have not yet commented on her role, but her presence on Wednesday is sure to add even more intrigue to the highly anticipated second season.