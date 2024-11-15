Taoiseach discusses LGBTQ+ rights and trans healthcare during visit to Outhouse

Taoiseach Simon Harris, joined by Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery & Reform, Paschal Donohoe, visited the Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre yesterday, November 14, to meet with CEO Oisín O’Reilly. The discussions focused on critical issues affecting LGBTQ+ individuals across Ireland, particularly the growing crisis in trans healthcare and the specific challenges faced by LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

During the Taoiseach’s visit, Oisín O’Reilly stressed the urgent need for government action to address the severe delays in Ireland’s trans healthcare system. With waiting times approaching ten years, many trans individuals face long-term physical and mental health impacts, coupled with a growing sense of frustration and mistrust in the system. O’Reilly urged the Taoiseach to involve trans advocates directly in the design of healthcare frameworks to ensure they are inclusive, community-led, and responsive to the urgent needs of trans people in Ireland.

The Taoiseach was also briefed on the experiences of LGBTQ+ international protection applicants, who often face unique vulnerabilities. Many flee persecution in their home countries, only to encounter procedural challenges and unsafe living conditions upon arrival in Ireland. LGBTQ+ applicants are frequently housed in environments where they are exposed to further discrimination or harm, with inadequate access to legal and social supports.

O’Reilly highlighted the need for urgent reforms, including legal assistance and safe accommodation, to ensure that these individuals are treated with dignity and protected from further harm. The Taoiseach expressed a commitment to following up on these issues and seeking ways to ensure a more equitable and supportive system for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

The visit follows the publication of the LGBTQI+ Manifesto for the General Election, a collaborative call to action by 18 LGBTQ+ organisations across the country. The manifesto calls for systemic reforms in areas such as healthcare, legal protections, education, and support for asylum seekers. Central to the document is the demand for improved trans healthcare, with a focus on reducing waiting times and ensuring services are shaped with input from the community.

The manifesto also advocates for strengthened legal protections against hate crime and hate speech, expanded education programs to promote inclusivity, and better systems to protect LGBTQ+ asylum seekers. This unified approach responds to an alarming rise in hate speech and misinformation targeting both LGBTQ+ people and those seeking international protection in Ireland.

Reflecting on the Taoiseach’s visit to Outhouse, Oisín O’Reilly said, “It was important to meet with Simon and Paschal today to discuss the key issues facing our LGBTQ+ community. We urge all election candidates to commit to the priorities in our joint manifesto, addressing essential rights, inclusive healthcare, education, and protection from hate.

“The recent surge in hate and misinformation against LGBTQI+ people and those seeking international protection has strengthened our resolve; this manifesto represents our united response to ensure Ireland remains a safe and inclusive home for all.”