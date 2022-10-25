Sam Smith and Kim Petras make LGBTQ+ music history with hit single 'Unholy'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras made LGBTQ+ music history on Monday when their hit song, ‘Unholy’, earned the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After three weeks in the top ten, the song reached Number 1 on October 24, making Smith the first openly non-binary artist and Petras the first openly Trans artist to hold the highly coveted position on the singles chart.

This is Petra’s first-ever single to reach number one, and she shared her excitement over the news on Instagram, saying: “NUMBER ONEEEE HOT 100! I’m so grateful. Sam I can’t thank you enough for riding with me for years at this point. I’m so honored to be a part of your first number one in the US which you should have 500 of at this point…”

While Sam Smith has had several successful singles including ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘I’m Not The Only One,’ this is their first song to reach the top of the US charts.



‘Unholy’ debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 on September 22 in the Number 3 spot and has remained in the top ten since its release. The song has already spent four weeks at Number 1 on the UK Official Charts, and the song has received 200 million streams on Spotify. It is also wildly popular on TikTok with over one million videos created.

When Billboard asked Kim about what it means for the LGBTQ+ community to see Trans artists make music history, she said: “I just really don’t want to be the last…That same story just keeps repeating over and over for trans girls who have been making exceptional music and have been pushed under the rug while someone else takes credit from them.

“I’m just happy that Sam gave me the chance to shine here. I hope I can help break the cycle — it feels like people are finally ready for us to succeed, and that fills me with a lot of joy.”

