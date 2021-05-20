Sara Ramírez joins Sex and the City reboot as non-binary character

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez, who viewers may know as the character of Callie Torres, is set to join the cast of the much-anticipated Sex and the City reboot – And Just Like That… – as a non-binary character.

Starring alongside Sex and the City legends Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, Ramírez will appear as a series regular. It was announced early on that Kim Catrall who played Samantha and bagged five Emmy nominations for her role would not be returning for the reboot.

Parker has said that reboot, which will revisit the characters who are now in their 50’s, would not necessarily replace Catrall. “It’s not quite as black-and-white as that,” she added, saying that the show is not looking for a fourth character, but there has been no information given as to how the show will write out Samantha.

Ramirez will star as Che Diaz, a non-binary stand-up comedian and host of a podcast that Carrie Bradshaw regularly features on. Reading a description of their character at a press release, Ramírez said, “Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

The actor who came out in 2016 as bisexual and then last year announced they are non-binary took to Instagram to announce the news that they would be joining the cast:

Executive Producer, Michael Patrick King, has said that “Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family,” in a press statement adding further that “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama — and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

A premiere date has not been announced for the show but it will consist of 10 30-minute episodes and will stream exclusively on HBO Max.