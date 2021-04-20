School's Out webinar launches to offer parents a crash course in LGBTQ+ identities

GCN and ShoutOut present School’s Out: A Crash Course for Parents & Guardians on LGBTQ+ identity. The conversation will give parents and guardians a grounding in LGBTQ+ identity, and better prepare you to support the LGBTQ+ young person in your life.

With experience working with nearly 60,000 secondary school students in Ireland, Shout Out will explain what life is really like for young LGBTQ+ people today.

They will explain how you can make your home that bit more inclusive, how to help your LGBTQ+ kids feel more at ease, and how you can support a young person who has come out to you.

We’ll also hear directly from those with first-hand experience: from Haritha, a young activist navigating life in lockdown, and from Taryn de Vere, a mother of 5 children of assorted genders and sexualities.

Taryn has written extensively about her experience parenting a young trans child and recently delivered a TEDx talk on the topic. Sometimes known as the most colourful woman in Ireland, Taryn is also a writer, podcaster, fashion activist, and accessories designer. Taryn lives in Donegal with her 3 youngest children.

During lockdown, 42% of LGBTQ+ young people have reported that they do not feel fully accepted in their homes (BeLonGTo, 2020). Many young LGBTQ+ people are scared to come out during this time of confinement, fearing possible rejection in a time when most of us can’t escape; our homes.

As a parent or guardian, it can be hard to know how to help your child understand that they are loved and accepted, no matter who they are. This crash course will give you some of the tools to speak positively and confidently about LGBTQ+ life in the home, and we’ll answer any questions you may have when it comes to supporting your LGBTQ+ child.

Shout Out will draw on their experience working in secondary schools to give you some perspective on classroom attitudes and the current climate for LGBTQ+ kids, and how you can make sure they have the chance to be their best selves.

Whether you’re struggling to find the words to start these conversations, or whether you just need that extra hand, we’re here to help you in your journey as a parent, guardian, and LGBTQ+ ally.

To attend this free webinar, register on Eventbrite.