9 LGBTQ+ web series that you can binge for free on YouTube

Let’s be honest, it’s been a long year and most of us have exhausted all of the queer content that Netflix has to offer. So what’s next you ask? Well, YouTube may just be the answer! It has a whole host of LGBTQ+ web series that are available to view for free.

Check out the list below and discover a new way to escape through some of the best shows that the platform has to offer.

Her Story

Written by and starring Jen Richards, Her Story provides a glimpse into the lives of trans women as they navigate the intersections of desire and identity. Particularly focusing on the dating lives of Violet and Paige, this incredibly honest series displays the struggles and victories experienced by trans people in modern society.

Control

When Natalia and Majka reunite unexpectedly during an airport security check, the history of their relationship comes flooding back. Control, or Kontrola as it’s known in its native language, is a Polish web series that follows the relationship of two women who can’t seem to stay apart. Racking up millions of views across its seven episodes, this is a must-see for fans of WLW romances.

Here I Come

Set in Moscow, Here I Come aims to reflect the stories of young queer adults in one of Europe’s most homophobic countries. The show follows Roma, a struggling law student doubling as a pizza boy who, during the aftermath of an unplanned party, meets Alexey and has his world turned upside down. Through distributing on YouTube, the show manages to hurdle strict anti-gay laws to display possibilities of hope, acceptance, and love for the Russian gay community.

SKAM France – Season 3 & 6

Existing as a part of the SKAM Universe, SKAM France has established itself as a hugely popular series among the LGBTQ+ community. Season 3 follows Lucas while Season 6 follows Lola, both of whom are coming to terms with their sexualities. Not only do these two seasons focus on queer themes, but they also deal with issues such as mental illness and addiction.

SKAM España – Season 2

Similar to the previous, SKAM España has also created a season dedicated to a queer storyline. Season 2 follows Cris as she begins to develop feelings for the new girl at her school, Joana. However, it is not entirely smooth sailing as this new relationship is challenged by the consequences of mental illness. Available to watch as a standalone season, discover how ‘Crisana’ provided the blueprint for bisexual representation on screen.

Queering

Can you imagine the carnage of a queer scene shared with your mother? Well, Harper doesn’t have to. Just as she is ready to live her best lesbian life, her mother Val comes out as bisexual through a viral online video. The mother and daughter duo then move in together, and Val learns the ways of the queer community through Harper’s best friend Devon. This comedy series comprised of two seasons provides a new perspective on coming out and exploring your sexuality later in life.

KUNTERGRAU

With three seasons ready to watch on YouTube, join five gay friends as they battle the complications of love, sex, and relationships in modern-day dating. Establishing itself as one of the most popular queer web series in Europe, KUNTERGRAU is produced entirely on a voluntary basis as a part of Cologne’s oldest LGBTQ+ youth centre, ‘anyway’.

NEIGHBORS

Having premiered in October 2020, NEIGHBORS is “a love note to friendship in the toughest of times”. Reflecting life during a pandemic, the series follows recently unemployed actors and best friends Sharrod and Joey and uncovers a secret that may be detrimental to their bond. Created by and starring Sharrod Williams, NEIGHBORS is a celebration of gay love, friendship, and people of colour.

Carmilla

This list would not be complete without one of the most famous LGBTQ+ web series of all: Carmilla. Loosely based on the 1872 novella of the same name (written by Irish author Sheridan Le Fanu), the story is told through a series of vlogs made by Laura – a small-town girl starting out in University. After her roommate goes missing, it is not long before she is replaced by who other than a vampire! With three seasons and a feature-length movie, dig your teeth into this unique love story available in full on YouTube.

BONUS – Weird City

Weird City is neither entirely queer nor entirely free to view. However, its first episode ‘The One‘ is and deserves an honorary mention on this list. Starring Dylan O’Brien and Ed O’Neill, this standalone episode is a heartwarming tale of love in a futuristic society. When technology is relied upon to determine your perfect match, how accurate can it be? Equally funny and romantic, the YouTube Original will have you hooked on the story of Stu and Bert while providing a possible glimpse at what the future of our Universe has in store.