Disability coalition welcomes scrapping of “ableist” Green Paper

Activists from the Scrap the Green Paper coalition are celebrating the news that Ireland’s Minister for Social Protection will not implement the Green Paper proposals for disability payments.

As reported by the Irish Independent on Friday, April 12, Minister Heather Humphreys said: “Based on the feedback I have received to date, it is clear that there are significant concerns about the proposals. I have listened to these concerns and I am confirming today that the Green Paper proposals will not be implemented.”

The Scrap the Green Paper coalition was formed in October 2023 after several disability rights organisations united their collective efforts to fight the ableist proposal which was causing distress within the disability community.

Over the past seven months, the organisations worked together to protest, contact politicians, and educate the public about the Irish government’s Green Paper on Disability Reform. The initiative would have required roughly 84% of recipients to engage with untrained Intreo (the Irish public employment service) to keep basic disability supports.

The coalition fought for two extensions and then succeeded in scrapping the Green Paper proposal completely, sharing: “The fight for equal rights for the disabled community has begun. We will not be silenced.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @disabilitypowerireland

Dr Margaret Kennedy, a co-founder of the coalition said: “I am very relieved at our campaign’s success. We were trying to save lives. Disabled people can spot a violation of human rights a mile off. The green paper would have devastated hundreds of lives and the government did not appear to be concerned.”

Maryam Madini from Disability Power Ireland added: “This will be a huge relief for disabled people and our loved ones all over Ireland. Since the news being published our community channels have been flooded with relief from our community members. I cannot stress enough the distress disabled people ensured over this Green Paper.”

Daniella Bella from Neuro Pride Ireland also shared: “We’ve really shown what happens when disabled people – whether we be straight, bi, trans, cis, black, brown, white, younger, or older – stick together.”

Bella added: “The disabled community fought hard and we will continue to fight hard to ensure whatever comes next will be equally momentous and will have full DPO involvement from the outset.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neuro Pride Ireland (@neuroprideireland)

Neuro Pride Ireland’s Co-Ordinator, Cír Doyle, said: “We proved the disabled community is not to be ignored. This is a huge step forward for the community. The last win of this magnitude was PA hours in the early 90s. But rest assured we will not await another 30 years before our next big win.”

Áine O’Hara cofounder of Chronic Collective and representative of Praxis Union shared: “We are so proud of this community and the pressure we put on the government here! We will keep this pressure on and keep pushing for an equitable quality of life for all disabled people.”