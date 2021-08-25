ShoutOut host essential Queer Decolonisation panel discussion

ShoutOut, the charity committed to improving life for LGBTQ+ folk, are hosting an online panel discussion on Queer Decolonisation, and they’ve just announced the lineup of people taking part.

Happening online at 6pm on Wednesday, September 15, the Queer Decolonisation discussion will explore the legacies and impacts of colonisation in former colonies around the world, the importance of decentralising power and decolonising queer existence and much more.

📅 Have you heard about our upcoming #ShoutOut – @Fulbright_Eire online panel discussion on Queer Decolonisation? 🤩🏳️‍🌈🌏 🕕 6pm IST

📅 Wed 15 Sept Read on for more… 👀 pic.twitter.com/9RdXKpVnTA — ShoutOut (@ShoutOut_IE) August 25, 2021

The event will be moderated by Mpho Mokotso, an African woman and a lone parent in Ireland who has lived in Direct Provision since August 2019 but was recently granted Permission to Remain. She is a gender-based violence activist and founder of the Against Gender Based violence support group for Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI), supporting and advocating for refugees and persons seeking asylum who experience gender-based violence while living in Direct Provision.

The first panellist is Katlego Kai Kolanyane-Kesupile (he/they/she), an international award-winning Cultural Architect, Development Practitioner and Interdisciplinary Artist from Botswana. Her work in human rights, education, and communications centres around decoloniality, feminism and disability theory.

Next up is Timothy R Bussey, Ph.D. (they/them), Associate Director for the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Kenyon College, Ohio, USA, where they specialise in fostering LGBTQ+ inclusion and equity on campus. Timothy also serves as the Executive Director of the Ace and Aro Alliance of Central Ohio, the state’s first organisation serving the asexual and aromantic community.

The third panellist is Alber Saborío (they/siad/eile), a non-binary queer artist from Honduras. They are currently based in Ireland, where they are the co-director and co-founder of gender.RIP, a trans-led fine art collective. Saborío is a visual artist, who explores diverse mediums in their work as their mobility changes. Their work centres and documents the queer, disabled, migrant, and ethnic minority communities around them. Alber is also a ShoutOut volunteer.

The event is free of charge but advance booking is required – which you can do here.