Artist Silvio Severino partners with Gay Project to launch gorgeous digital exhibition deconstructing masculinity

Artist Silvio Severino’s exquisite multimedia exhibition about masculinity and queer identity will be brought into the digital space as part of a live video showcase in partnership with the Gay Project in Cork.

Titled ‘I Kissed A Boy and I Liked It!’, after the lyrics from Bristol-based punk band, Idles, this digital exhibition demonstrates a riveting in-depth examination of pop culture and a versatility in the usage of collage. Depicting typically monochromatic hyper masculine men against the soft vibrancy within nature, Severino breaks down stereotypes and embraces homoerotic expression within a surreal form.

At 6:30pm, Friday, May 15, the Gay Project in partnership with Severino are delighted to launch this fascinating exhibition through a live video. Utilising images taken from print media, the artist deconstructs the male form. This event is free of charge and tickets can be found here at this link.

On the Eventbrite page for the Severino and the Gay Project digital exhibition, it reads, “Detaching visual gestures from the original images provides a platform for interrogating the intentions of both the original creator of the image and its intended viewers. Current widespread social criticism of masculinity—in its toxic and destructive forms—provides a rich milieu for Silvio’s intense reflections on these topics via a queer gaze.”

Born in Brazil, Severino grew up within a conservative culture that enshrined hyper masculinity. For the past few years, he has travelled across Europe, experimenting with new media such as gifs and collage work. On the Come Alive Images website, it described him as, “an artist that understands the technology of gifs, glitches, and loops, the bedrock of contemporary gif animation and video art. He finds himself in an enviable position whereby he can use these technologies to expand his work.”

Through various visual mediums, Severino challenges narratives around what constitutes the ideal masculine body. On Friday, these gorgeous images will be going up on a digital gallery and website along with a live video and Q&A.