Artist Silvio Severino partners with Gay Project to launch gorgeous digital exhibition deconstructing masculinity

Artist Silvio Severino’s exquisite multimedia exhibition about masculinity and queer identity will be brought into the digital space as part of a live video showcase in partnership with the Gay Project in Cork.
Titled ‘I Kissed A Boy and I Liked It!’, after the lyrics from Bristol-based punk band, Idles, this digital exhibition demonstrates a riveting in-depth examination of pop culture and a versatility in the usage of collage. Depicting typically monochromatic hyper masculine men against the soft vibrancy within nature, Severino breaks down stereotypes and embraces homoerotic expression within a surreal form.
I Kissed A Boy and I Liked It ! -I Collage by Silvio Severino Available on my Saatchi Art Gallery Collage: Paper on Paper. This work is part of my new exhibition coming on 2nd April . Anyway , due to COVID 19 measures, the exhibition is postponed . Im going to place the work available for purchase here . More about the exhibition and the work bellow . "I Kissed A Boy And I liked it!" is an ongoing project by Cork-based multimedia artist Silvio Severino exploring masculinity via collage of found images in both analogue and digital media. The spectrum of male iconography is examined—from machismo stereotypes to homoerotic expression—refracted through a range of realist, surrealist and abstract visions. Silvio is particularly interested in exploring how maleness is represented in contemporary media. Using images torn from print media—including sources ranging from books to male magazines—Silvio deconstructs and re-assembles representations of the male body. Detaching visual gestures from the original images provides a platform for interrogating the intentions of both the original creator of the image and it’s intended viewers. Current widespread social criticism of masculinity—in it’s toxic and destructive forms—provides a rich milieu for Silvio's intense reflections on these topics via a queer gaze, as gay man born and raised in conservative, hyper-macho Brazilian society. Pop culture is a frequent reference and starting point throughout Silvio's work. Thus, the exhibition title, "I Kissed a boy and I liked it, " derives from the lyric and video of the single, “Samaritans,” by Bristol-based punk band Idles—a song also reflecting on men’s masks of masculinity. Silvio is delighted to have the opportunity to show this exhibition at The Gay Project in Cork, opening reception 2rd April, 6.30 pm. #arts #textileart #fiberart #fineart #painting #photography #ceramics #collage #mixedmedia #digital #conceptualart #contemporaryart. #gay #gayproject #gayprojectcork #silvioseverino #loop_conspiracy #chico_toicinho #masculinity #flower #male #malebeuty #body #gayprojectirl @gayprojectirl
At 6:30pm, Friday, May 15, the Gay Project in partnership with Severino are delighted to launch this fascinating exhibition through a live video. Utilising images taken from print media, the artist deconstructs the male form. This event is free of charge and tickets can be found here at this link.
I Kissed A Boy and I Liked It ! Virtual exhibition coming soon ! stay-tuned !
Gay Project #GayProjectIRL #IKissedABoyandILikedIt #silvioseverino #loop_conspiracy #loopconspiracy #chicotoicinho #queer #queerar #gayart #masculinity @GayProjectIRL pic.twitter.com/6IOLMNgTK2
— SilvioSeverino (@SilvioSeverino) April 17, 2020
On the Eventbrite page for the Severino and the Gay Project digital exhibition, it reads, “Detaching visual gestures from the original images provides a platform for interrogating the intentions of both the original creator of the image and its intended viewers. Current widespread social criticism of masculinity—in its toxic and destructive forms—provides a rich milieu for Silvio’s intense reflections on these topics via a queer gaze.”
Born in Brazil, Severino grew up within a conservative culture that enshrined hyper masculinity. For the past few years, he has travelled across Europe, experimenting with new media such as gifs and collage work. On the Come Alive Images website, it described him as, “an artist that understands the technology of gifs, glitches, and loops, the bedrock of contemporary gif animation and video art. He finds himself in an enviable position whereby he can use these technologies to expand his work.”
Through various visual mediums, Severino challenges narratives around what constitutes the ideal masculine body. On Friday, these gorgeous images will be going up on a digital gallery and website along with a live video and Q&A.
