Meet the singles looking for love on I Kissed A Girl Season 2

After capturing the hearts of viewers around the world in 2024, I Kissed A Girl is preparing to debut Season 2 later this month. But before the BBC releases the first episodes on June 23, let’s meet the 10 singles looking for love in the Masseria.

Imogen

21-year-old Imogen from Manchester is a self-confessed “princess” looking for someone to match her energy. “Viewers will either love me or hate me!” she told BBC Three. “I can be quite fiery, and I’m known to not really think before I speak, which sometimes gets me into trouble, but don’t let my attitude fool you, I’m a huge cry-baby really. I’m bringing ultimate fem energy, I genuinely don’t think I could get any more girly if I tried!”

Renee

Hailing from North London, 25-year-old Renee is said to be the joker of the pack. With a gorgeous smile topped off with gold grills, she’s looking to meet a “pretty Black girl” who won’t overlook her for being too short. Expect her to follow her gut and her heart, and not care too much what other people think.

Elise

Up next is Elise, a 24-year-old “gent in female form” from Essex. Coming from a very straight area, her journey is not just about finding love, but also queer community. Reflecting on the impact of the show, Elise said, “The difference it makes for people in the community is huge. To be able to switch the TV on and watch something you can actually relate to, and it’s a reality. It can be truly life-changing, especially for younger people growing up not knowing whether they are supported or loved because they are LGBTQIA+.”

Nikita

24-year-old Nikita from Leeds applied for the show because she was looking for adventure, community, and maybe even her person. Her type is someone with a mix of masc and femme energy, and who has great eye contact. Although hoping to find “the one”, she’s also ready to have her “hottest, gayest summer yet!”

Tyra

Representing Scotland and South Africa in the Masseria is Tyra. The 24-year-old has been single for four years, but has a soft spot for a “cute brunette with a nice ring” who she can have deep chats with. Ahead of the new season, Tyra said, “If one little South African girl sees me on IKAG and feels seen and heard, then that’s a win for me! This show is SO important for representation, it’s a love letter for queers everywhere!”

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Ebony

On the subject of cute brunettes with nose rings, meet Ebony! This 22-year-old from Newcastle is a self-confessed “golden retriever” – loyal with a big heart. She’s looking for someone with good communication skills and a sense of humour, and promises to parade around the Masseria like a “little gay fairy”. “I may be masc presenting, but on the inside I’m just a girly pop!” she added.

Elisha

Tired of being mistaken for straight, Ebony is here to let everyone know just how much of a “raging lesbian” she is. Following in the footsteps of Season 1’s Amy Spalding, this 22-year-old Welshwoman is femme-for-femme, and looking for a girl she can share a wardrobe with. “Being a part of this show wasn’t just about dating. It was about meeting incredible, strong, empowering people and being a part of something that celebrates queer love, and being our authentic selves,” she shared.

Faye

24-year-old Faye from Warrington is looking for a soft masc who can make her laugh. Describing herself as a “yapper”, she loves to flirt (and do karaoke). Expect a lot of laughs from Faye, as well as a dose of drama, plot twists, tea and tears.

Ashlea

Never beating the “U-hauler” allegations, 25-year-old Ashlea from Bedford is looking to find her “wife for life” in the Masseria. Her ideal girl is an “Ibiza Final Boss” whom she can go raving with. Teasing the upcoming season, Ashlea said, “Viewers can expect the sexiest bunch of gays you’ve ever seen in your LIFE!”

Lindsey

No sapphic series would be complete without a resident dom femme. Enter 25-year-old Lindsey from Buckinghamshire. Ready to enter her lover girl era, she’s looking for a tall, masc-presenting “cutie with femme energy”. She said being in the Masseria is like being a “kid in a candy store”. “I’m proud to represent the queer Black femmes in the UK who aren’t often highlighted or celebrated the way they should be. I’m proud to represent Cote D’Ivoire. And I’m honoured that I was given the platform to do that on this show,” she added.

So there you have it! These are the 10 singles navigating a summer of love on I Kissed A Girl Season 2. At the start of the first episode, they’ll all be paired up, getting to know each other with a kiss before even exchanging a word.

Over the course of a few weeks, and under the watchful eye of host Dannii Minogue, a multitude of connections will be formed and tested, and the series will conclude with each cast member making a big decision about their romantic future.

This is the final season of the I Kissed A Girl/Boy franchise, as the BBC announced its cancellation earlier this year due to “funding challenges”. However, it’s ready to go out with a bang, and we can’t wait to see the drama unfold!

I Kissed A Girl Season 2 will premiere on June 23 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three.

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