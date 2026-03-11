Queer dating shows I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl cancelled due to “funding challenges"

The BBC announced that the UK’s first LGBTQ+ dating shows, I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl, will be cancelled due to “funding challenges”.

In a statement to The Sun, the broadcaster said that both shows will not be returning after season two of I Kissed A Girl airs this year. “We are exceptionally proud of I Kissed A Boy/Girl, the UK’s first dating show for the LGBTQ+ community,” a spokesperson said.

“We would like to thank our fabulous cupid Dannii Minogue and the entire team at Twofour for bringing the series to screen.

“Unfortunately, we have to make difficult choices in light of our funding challenges and there are no current plans for the show to return.”

With a similar format to Love Island, I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl featured a cast of young queer contestants looking for love in the idyllic scenery of an Italian villa. Based on the answers given during the application process, 10 singletons were matched up, and their first introduction began with a kiss to test their chemistry.

After that, they were encouraged to kickstart a summer of love with their new match, although nothing could stop their heads from turning to their fellow contestants. Both shows were hosted by pop star Dannii Minogue, who played matchmaker with the contestants.

I Kissed a Boy, which was the UK’s first dating show featuring queer men, aired in 2023, returning with a second season in 2025. With the same format but featuring queer women as contestants, I Kissed A Girl followed in 2024, while the second season is set to air this year.

Taking to Instagram after the announcement, Dannii Minogue said: “Thank you Twofour Productions and BBC for allowing me to be a part of I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl series, it is such a powerful and important show.

“I’m so proud the show has given us the chance to celebrate so many people from the LGBTQ+ community, who made up our cast.

“I can’t wait for you to see the brand new series of I Kissed A Girl, bringing all the excitement and joy that this show represents.

“The integrity and intention of why it was created, along with the love and care from the crew and production over the four seasons, has made it the most special experience for me in almost 40 years of television.”

The cancellation of the two shows was met with dismay by fans at a time when the future of LGBTQ+ content on screen appears uncertain. Netflix’s dating show The Ultimatum: Queer Love was also cancelled after two seasons, while TV series with prominent LGBTQ+ representation have been axed despite high viewership.