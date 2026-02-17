Watch: Exciting first trailer drops for season 2 of sapphic dating show I Kissed a Girl

If you’ve got a sapphic dating show hole in your heart, then fret not, pet, because a season two of I Kissed a Girl is just around the corner.

The highly addictive BBC Three reality show follows a group of single ladies looking for Ms Right in sunny Italy, and it’s hosted by certified icon Dannii Minogue, while queer TikTok sensation Charley Marlowe will be on narrator duties.

So, how does it work? Well, it follows a similar structure to its gay counterpart, I Kissed a Boy. Based on the answers given during the application process, 10 singletons are matched up, and their first introduction begins with a smooch, all in the name of chemistry testing, of course. From there, they’re encouraged to kickstart a summer of love with their new match, although nothing can stop their heads from turning to their fellow contestants. It’s truly all to play for.

In the first teaser trailer, we see a leather-clad Charley motor along an idyllic Italian road, with Dannii sitting pretty in the sidecar. On arrival at the villa, Charley drops off the fabulous host, with a cheeky plea to send her a text when she needs “picking up”, showcasing her northern charm.

BBC Three put out an open call for contestants to apply last year, and now it looks like the second season of the dating show will land on our screens this summer. And while this year’s lineup of fabulous participants is yet to be announced, you can rest assured that we’ll be keeping our eyes firmly on their social channels with bated breath.

The series broke some serious ground when it first aired in 2024, becoming the first UK dating series specifically for LGBTQ+ women. It also won the Best Media Moment at the DIVA Awards, and picked up nominations at the GLAAD and Broadcast Awards.

If, like us, you can’t wait for season two of I Kissed A Girl, make sure you watch the trailer below.