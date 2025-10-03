Reality show The Ultimatum: Queer Love cancelled after two drama-filled seasons

The Ultimatum: Queer Love has been cancelled after two seasons. Although known for its chaotic and drama-filled episodes, the reality show was also praised for featuring a cast made up entirely of women and non-binary people.

The series featured several queer couples who faced the same issue in each of their relationships: one person wanted to get married, and the other didn’t. An ultimatum was issued between them, and by the end of the season, they had to decide whether to marry or move on.

However, that’s not all. In order to come to the all-important decision, they had to first put their relationship to the test by entering a ‘trial marriage’ with another cast member. After dating around for a few days, they each picked a person with whom to spend the next three weeks. After the trial marriage, they moved back in with their original partner for the same length of time.

Then came decision day, where they had the opportunity to pursue marriage with the person they entered the process with, go back to their trial spouse, or leave alone.

Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love premiered in May 2024 and spent two weeks in the Netflix Top 10. Season 2 dropped in June of this year, and although it didn’t enter the streaming platform’s global Top 10, it did chart in five different countries.

Still, according to Variety, Netflix has decided to cancel the show. Part of the Ultimatum franchise, the original series featuring heterosexual couples was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year, and the streaming platform has also released French and South African spin-offs.

Reacting to The Ultimatum: Queer Love being cancelled, Season 2 cast member Bridget Matloff shared, “The reality TV world is so far behind… If they want to say they’re not homophobic, then cancel the straight one.

“The show as a concept is flawed; it is traumatic. I think everyone who’s been on would probably agree with that.”

