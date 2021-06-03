Message of solidarity with Gaza projected onto the Cliffs of Moher

On the night of June 1, the group From Ireland with Love projected an image of solidarity with the people of Gaza onto the Cliffs of Moher. The group includes residents of Clare and beyond, and is made up of artists, photographers, filmmakers, lighting technicians, event organisers and humanitarian workers.

The projection was documented with the assistance of local farmers and was intended as “symbol of both grief and empathy” in light of the bombing raids in Gaza.

Israeli forces recently carried out 11 days of aerial bombardment on the region, in which over 240 people, including 68 children, were killed and nearly 2000 were seriously injured. As well as the huge cost of human life and suffering, Palestinian officials estimate it will cost $100m to rebuild the damage to industry, power and agriculture in the impoverished territory that has already struggled under a 14-year blockade.

The United Nations have said approximately 800,000 people do not have regular access to clean water, as nearly 50 percent of Gaza’s water network was damaged in the bombing.

The group has said the projection is addressed in particular to the children of Gaza, those who were killed, and those who survived the killing of the rest of their families. Amongst many others, the image is dedicated to survivors six year-old Suzy Ishkontana, five month-old Omar al-Hadidi and ten year-old Aziz Al-Kolak. It is also dedicated to Rola, Hala and Yara Al-Kolak, all under 12 years old, who were receiving trauma and psycho-social supports via the Norwegian Refugee council in the months leading up to their recent deaths.

Some of those involved in the project have spent time in Gaza as documentary filmmakers and as volunteer First Responders on Palestinian ambulances. Among them is yoga teacher and documentary filmmaker Dearbhla Glynn, who lives near the cliffs of Moher. She commented on the support for Palestine that has been prevalent in Ireland over the past number of weeks; “We wanted to add to the responses already organised across the country, using the medium of visual art.

“Through the image on the Cliffs of Moher, we wanted to project our solidarity, love and grief, for those who were killed and those who survived. Many of us felt so helpless watching the news from Gaza unfold, and this was a way to do something- even symbolic.”

Though the installation was intended as a symbolic gesture, the group has also raised over €2000 for medical and humanitarian relief in Gaza including the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. You can donate to the fund here.