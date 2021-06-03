Brand new Sailor Moon movie just released on Netflix

In the name of the moon, I will be watching…

In June 2017, it was revealed that Sailor Moon Crystal‘s fourth season would be adapted into a two part theatrical anime film. Now four years later we finally have a world wide release date and a trailer.

Back in late April, Netflix announced on Twitter that they will be releasing the brand new double feature film, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, on June 3rd.

The two-part film already premiered in Japan back in January and February of this year, and both parts will be released together on Netflix worldwide (excluding Japan). This is wonderful news for anime fans as it is incredibly difficult to watch new anime theatrical releases outside of Japan, with Sailor Moon being no exception.

In a statement Fumio Osano, the editor-in-chief at Kodansha publishing house, said: “We have long been hoping to bring the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie to people around the world since the initial release in Japan… Today, we are excited to bring these movies to our fans through Netflix.”

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie is based on the ‘Dream Arc’ of the original hit manga series by Naoko Takeuchi, and is the first film to be fully based on the Sailor Moon manga. Fans who have already seen the films say it is an almost exact replica of the manga.

The film will primarily focus on the growth of the Sailor Guardians, both as teenage girls and as Sailor Guardians. It will also portray the first love between Sailor Moon’s daughter, Chibi-Usa and Helios (also known as Pegasus).

All of the Sailor Guardians will be present in this latest adventure, including Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune who are canonically a lesbian couple in the Japanese version of the series, but who were depicted as cousins in the dubbed English version. Netflix has a wide array of lesbian representation on their site, and Sailor Moon can soon be added to that list.

Watch the chill-inducing (English dubbed) trailer below.